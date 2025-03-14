THE EU FAB 6 SHOWCASES PREMIUM PDO AND PGI DELI MEATS IN THE UK

Tasting day 1 Tasting day 2 Tasting day 3 Tasting day 4 Tasting day 5

Successful Tasting Days at Costco and Tesco

ROMA, ITALY, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flavors that tell a story, traditions that captivate - this is what customers across the UK experienced during The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI wines and deli meats from Europe tasting days. Hosted at major retailers Costco and Tesco, these exclusive in-store events introduced thousands of customers to the excellence of Mortadella Bologna PGI and Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, leaving a lasting impression on palates and sales alike.On February 3rd, 29 Costco locations across the UK invited customers to discover the unmistakable taste of Mortadella Bologna PGI. The response was overwhelming: over 12,600 shoppers sampled the product, resulting in an extraordinary 169.57% sales uplift. The event proved that once people taste premium European deli meats, they want to bring them home.Building on the enthusiasm at Costco, Tesco took the experience even further on February 15th and 16th, engaging customers across 260 stores. From bustling city locations to suburban hubs, shoppers were drawn in to sample Mortadella Bologna PGI and Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, learning firsthand about their rich heritage and exceptional quality. The outcome? Nearly 93,000 customers engaged, with 74,672 tastings recorded and an impressive 81% conversion rate.Both products, deeply rooted in European tradition, represent centuries of craftsmanship and dedication. Mortadella Bologna PGI, with its delicate aroma and smooth texture, is an icon of Italian charcuterie, while Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO enchant with their delicate aroma, sweet taste and intense ruby colour. These tasting days were a unique opportunity for UK consumers to experience these authentic products firsthand, reinforcing the importance of European PDO and PGI certifications as guarantees of quality and origin.“Bringing these iconic products directly to consumers in such a dynamic retail environment has been a milestone for the EU Fab 6 campaign”. Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (project leader), Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (project partner), and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (project partner) emphasized the value of this initiative. “The response from UK shoppers confirms their appreciation for authentic European flavors and highlights the role of PDO and PGI labels in preserving culinary heritage”.Through engaging and immersive tasting experiences, The EU Fab 6 continues to bridge the gap between European producers and international consumers, ensuring that PDO and PGI deli meats remain celebrated and enjoyed across global markets. These initiatives reinforce the importance of tradition, authenticity, and quality, bringing a true taste of Europe to tables worldwide.Co-financed by the European Union, The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI wines and deli meats from Europe promotes the excellence of PDO and PGI products across the United Kingdom and Switzerland through educational events, tastings, and innovative campaigns. The initiative is supported by six renowned consortia:• The Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• The Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• The Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Website https://theeufab6.eu/ Facebook @theeufab6 Instagram @theeufab6 YouTube @TheEUFab6PRESS OFFICEBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25, 25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.