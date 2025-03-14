Minister Gwede Mantashe officiates official opening of Seriti’s Naudesbank Colliery in Carolina, 14 Mar

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr. Gwede Mantashe (MP) will officiate the official opening of Seriti’s Naudesbank Colliery Mine in Carolina, Gert Sibande District Municipality in Mpumalanga Province.

The official opening of Seriti’s Naudesbank Colliery demonstrates the constant growth of the South African mining industry, particularly the coal mining sector, as well as diversification of the economy, and enhancement of productivity. This is in line with the South African government’s drive towards inclusive economic growth, employment creation, and eradication of poverty.

Members of the media are invited to cover the official opening ceremony that is scheduled as follows:

DATE : Friday, 14 March 2025

TIME : 09h00

VENUE : Naudesbank Colliery, Carolina, Mpumalanga Coordinates : -26.088230.29.956861

