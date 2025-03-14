North West Office of the Premier on job opportunities for the youth through Labour Activation Plan

More than twenty-four thousand job opportunities are expected to benefit the youth as the province forges ahead with finding solutions in addressing the scourge of unemployment in the province.

This emerged during a roundtable discussion between the Premier of the North West, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi and Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, organised labour, business and civil society.

The initiative which is a collaborative work between the North West Provincial Government and the Department of Employment and Labour will be implemented through Labour Activation Plan (LAP).

The LAP initiative is funded by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), aiming to enhance employability, enable entrepreneurship, and preserve jobs through skills training, enterprise development, and other various intervention measures.

Premier Mokgosi maintains, the much-anticipated announcement which will be made by Minister Makhosazana Meth on Friday, 14 March 2025 forms part of the province’s ongoing efforts to nip youth unemployment in the bud.

“This initiative has been on the pipeline for some time and I am happy that it is coming to fruition. This is one of the policy announcements I made during the State of the Province Address to help find solutions to high levels of unemployment in the province” Premier Mokgosi said.

Addressing delegates, Deputy Minister Nemadzinga-Tshabalala insists that the government has through LAP targeting over twenty-four thousand young people in North West.

“The roll-out of this programme is in full swing in various provinces and North West is the latest beneficiary. Young people will be trained in various fields such as engineering, agriculture and artisanal work in preparation for the job market and consequently placed at various industries” concluded Deputy Minister Nemadzinga Tshabalala.

