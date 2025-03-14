Minister Pemmy Majodina conducts oversight at Clanwilliam Dam, Western Cape, 15 Mar

On Saturday, 15 March 2025, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, will visit the Clanwilliam Dam in the Cederberg Municipality to assess progress on the raising of the dam wall.

The Clanwilliam Dam is one of the Department's key catalytic projects which will significantly increase water supply within the Cederberg Municipality. This R5.7 billion project, which is envisaged to be completed in 2028, involves raising the dam by 13 metres.

This will almost triple its water yield. The main beneficiaries will be local farmers, households and historically disadvantaged farmers.

During the construction phase, the project is expected to generate substantial economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Minister Majodina’s visit aims to review the progress of the project and provide support in addressing any challenges that may impact its timely completion.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 15 March 2025

Venue: Clanwilliam Dam

Time: 10h00

For media confirmations, please contact Malusi Rayi at 083 320 1249/ RayiM@dws.gov.za or Sandile Mawela at 060 766 3706 MawelaS@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Ministry Spokesperson

Cornelius Monama

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

#SaveWaterZA

#GovZAUpdates

