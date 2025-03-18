Entrepreneurial Coach Elaine Lankford of She Steps Forward Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She Steps Forward International, founded by Elaine Lankford, is thrilled to announce its commitment to empowering all women to realize their God-given destinies—one business, ministry, and nonprofit at a time. Through innovative entrepreneurial coaching, Elaine Lankford is transforming the lives of women, guiding them from potential to purpose.

Elaine Lankford’s journey began in the midst of hardship, which redefined her career path and propelled her into a life of faith-driven entrepreneurship. In 2008, a confluence of personal and professional challenges, including the loss of her nursing career, the passing of her father, and her husband’s diagnosis with cancer, became a catalyst for change. During this period, Lankford leaned into her faith, finding solace and direction, which culminated in her writing her inspirational book, “Love Echoed Back.”

“Through my experiences, I learned the value of shifting focus to what God intends for us,” shares Lankford. “I realized that many women in my community were not living up to their potential because of a lack of confidence and direction. It became my mission to mentor and coach these women, to draw them out of their comfort zones, and encourage them to step into what God has called them to do.”

Launched in 2016, her personal coaching business, She Steps Forward Coaching, is a beacon for women seeking spiritual and personal growth, specializing in entrepreneurial/leadership coaching tailored for women at the community level. The organization is distinct in its approach, focusing on women driven by faith who desire to impact their communities but who may lack traditional business expertise.

The organization has expanded its reach internationally, with significant efforts in Africa. In 2020, Elaine led a conference in Nairobi, Kenya, where She Steps Forward established a strong partnership with local organizations like Neemaland Queens and Kings Center, a local orphanage, as well as a local rescue center for teenage girls, and a disability center serving predominantly females, fueling its mission with purposeful action. That fall, She Steps Forward International was established. “Our goal is to pull women out, both in the U.S. and Africa, ensuring they are equipped not only to start but to sustain and scale their ventures,” explains Lankford.

She Steps Forward International offers an annual in-person conference, biannual 6-month group coaching cohorts, a monthly online membership program, and a seed money grant program. All efforts by She Steps Forward work to achieve highly individualized road maps for each participant, tailored to refine each participant’s unique gifts and entrepreneurial needs. She Steps Forward’s coaching model is geared towards building confidence, mastering strategic planning, and ensuring sustainability in every venture.

Past successes include individuals like Michelle, who transformed her vision into reality by establishing a faith-based real estate agency, and Phyllis from Kenya, who evolved from community activism to managing a safe house for rescued girls. “Witnessing these women thrive in their calling is precisely what She Steps Forward is all about,” Lankford adds.

The organization is positioned for growth, with plans to continue expansion of its conferences both in the U.S. and internationally. The next major event is slated for March 2026 in Virginia, focusing on cultivating a national footprint and building a network of female coaches and entrepreneurs to support women nationwide.

As part of its mission to empower women, She Steps Forward is actively seeking corporate partnerships and donations to fuel its seed money grant program. This initiative is working hard to provide foundational financial support to emerging entrepreneurs who lack access to initial startup capital. “Investing $500 to $1,000 in these women, paired with our strategic coaching, has the power to ignite their potential and validate their visions,” shares Lankford.

Elaine Lankford remains unwavering in her dedication to service, driven by the belief that achieving balance between satisfying our own needs and yet assisting others in need is God’s true definition of having it all. Her life is a testament to resilience, faith, and the power of turning personal trials into a liberating journey for others.

About She Steps Forward International:

She Steps Forward International is a faith-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to empowering women to discover and pursue their God-given destinies in business or nonprofit work. Founded by Elaine Lankford in 2020, the organization provides entrepreneurial coaching and mentorship to women on a community level, enabling them to build, scale, and sustain businesses, ministries, and nonprofits. With a presence in both the United States and Africa, She Steps Forward International is transforming lives through faith-driven service and strategic development.

