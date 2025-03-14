High Content Screening Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 6.1% to Reach US$ 3,570.0 Million by 2034

The Rising Need for Efficient and Effective Drug Discoveries Worldwide is Expected to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities in the Market. Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global high content screening market is estimated at US$ 1,979.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow significantly, with a 6.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass US$ 3,570.0 million by 2034.The high content screening industry is likely to rise in the coming years, owing to the rising need for personalized medicine, drug research and development, and drug toxicity studies, among other factors.High content screening and drug toxicity studies are increasingly used in drug research and development. This is because it allows researchers to analyze several biological factors simultaneously, such as cell shape, gene expression, and protein localization, which can aid in identifying prospective drug targets and lead compounds. The growing usage of automated high content screening methods has fueled market expansion by allowing for faster, more accurate, and high-throughput examination of massive cell populations.The market is growing due to significant research and development activities in drug discovery and innovation. Technological improvements and the availability of high-throughput screening methods facilitate the creation of new medications and cures, promoting the growth of the high content screening market.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global high content screening market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.The North America high content screening market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% in the United States over the forecast period.The high content screening market industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.Based on the product type, the cell imaging & analysis segment leads the market, with an expected market share of 4.6% in 2024.“The growing use of automated methods for high content screening is projected to drive market expansion in the coming years. These automated devices provide excellent precision, accuracy, and speed, allowing researchers to screen many samples quickly and thus present opportunities for market players." says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the High Content Screening MarketThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Becton Dickinson, and Company; Danaher Corporation; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; BioTek Instruments Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Sysmex Corporation; Merck KGaA; GE Healthcare; Olympus CorporationCompanies offer their unique strengths and abilities to the market, resulting in diverse customer possibilities. Furthermore, numerous smaller organizations and startups are joining the market, each with its unique approach to high content screening. Overall, competition in this sector is intense, but it ensures clients have access to modern technology.Some of the prominent companies in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and BioTek Instruments Inc.In 2022, The Automated Library Synthesis (ALiS) System was officially launched by Particle Works, an organization that develops and manufactures new particle engineering solutions. This innovative platform focuses on rapid screening of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and mRNA candidates and computerization in the early stages of therapeutic development.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-High Content Screening Industry News:Olympus launched in 2022 the SciLog SciPure FD System, a new cell imaging system that is capable of obtaining high-quality multicolor images rapidly with improved quantitative outcomes.In 2022, Particle Works, a pioneering company specializing in the design and production of groundbreaking particle engineering solutions, declared the formal introduction of the Automated Library Synthesis (ALiS) System. The novel platform focuses on rapid screening of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and mRNA candidates as well as computerization during initial stages of drug development.Segmentation of High Content Screening Market ResearchBy Product Type:Cell Imaging & AnalysisConsumablesSoftwareServicesBy Industry Type:Pharmaceutical & HealthcareBiotechnologyEducational InstitutionsIndependent CROGovernment OrganizationsOthersBy Application:Primary & Secondary ScreeningTarget Identification & ValidationToxicity StudiesCompound ProfilingOthersBy Region:North AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaThe Middle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global medical device technology market is projected to reach US$ 530.14 billion in 2024 and grow at a 4.9% CAGR, reaching US$ 854.13 billion by 2034, according to Fact.MR's latest analysis.The drug discovery services market is set to grow from US$ 19 billion in 2022 to US$ 50 billion by 2032 at a 10.1% CAGR. 