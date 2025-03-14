Functionland: The next Web 3 unicorn disrupting AI & cloud computing

TORONTO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next web 3 unicorn isn’t another DeFi protocol or NFT marketplace, it’s Functionland, a decentralized powerhouse set to disrupt the $650 billion cloud computing and AI infrastructure industry. The web 3 ecosystem has witnessed the rise of unicorns like Filecoin, which decentralized storage, and Chainlink, which secured smart contracts. However, the next significant disruption lies in AI and cloud computing, where the demand for computational and storage power is escalating rapidly. Functionland is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging DePIN and DePAI to revolutionize the $650 billion cloud computing and AI infrastructure industry.

DePAI, the multi-billion dollar opportunity: AI meets DePIN

The demand for compute and storage is surging, fuelled by AI breakthroughs, real-time data processing, and an increasing reliance on large-scale cloud infrastructure. However, centralized cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure remain a costly bottleneck, controlling access and pricing. Functionland addresses this challenge by decentralizing cloud computing and storage, cutting costs by up to 60% while ensuring privacy and true data ownership.

Functionland enables anyone to contribute their unused computing and storage resources, earning FULA rewards while supporting AI-driven applications, dApps, and enterprises. With 1,000+ nodes already shipped, a 100,000+ waitlist, and strategic partnerships with Filecoin, IoTex, Dfinity, and Singularity, Functionland is bridging web 2 and web 3 to create a decentralized data and compute logistics platform, powering the AI-driven future with no single point of failure.

Why Functionland is the next web 3 unicorn

AI-Native infrastructure: Functionland is not just another decentralized storage network; it is a full-stack AI compute and data network. Traditional cloud solutions are struggling to keep up with AI’s demand for scalable, distributed computing. Functionland’s infrastructure allows developers, enterprises, and decentralized applications to access affordable, distributed storage and compute power, unlocking new possibilities for AI innovation without relying on centralized service providers.

As AI, DePIN, and web 3 converge, the next web 3 unicorn will be the one that powers AI and cloud computing without centralized gatekeepers. Functionland is connecting the dots.

The FULA token launch is set for March 2025. Learn more and get priority access at fx.land .

About Functionland

Functionland is a decentralized platform transforming the $650 billion cloud computing and AI industry. By combining DePIN and DePAI, it allows users to contribute unused compute and storage resources, cutting costs by up to 60% while ensuring privacy and data ownership. With over 1,000 nodes deployed, a 100,000+ waitlist, and partnerships with Filecoin, IoTex, Dfinity, and Singularity, Functionland is bridging Web 2 and Web 3, powering AI-driven applications and decentralized systems. Positioned to lead the future of cloud computing, Functionland is redefining the landscape of decentralized infrastructure.

Contact:

Ehsan Shariati

Ehsan@fx.land

