Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,796 in the last 365 days.

China International Tire Expo 2025 comes up with Expanded Exhibitor Lineup and Global Industry Participation

CITEXPO SHOW DATE

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20th edition of the China International Tire Expo (CITEXPO) is set to take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, bringing together over 400 exhibitors and industry professionals from more than 130 countries. As one of the premier global trade shows for the tire and wheel industry, CITEXPO 2025 marks a significant milestone, showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and business opportunities within the sector.

Since its inception, CITEXPO has served as a key platform for manufacturers, distributors, and industry experts to connect and explore emerging trends. The 2025 edition will feature an expanded exhibitor lineup, presenting cutting-edge tire manufacturing equipment, next-generation tire designs, and sustainable solutions that are shaping the future of mobility.

Key Highlights of CITEXPO 2025:
Industry Innovations: A comprehensive display of advancements in tire and wheel manufacturing, raw materials, and aftermarket solutions.
Global Networking: Participation from professionals representing over 130 countries, fostering international collaboration and business expansion.
Business Development Opportunities: A strategic platform for sourcing, negotiations, and new supplier partnerships.
The 20th anniversary of CITEXPO will also include special events reflecting two decades of industry evolution and innovation. Attendees can expect expert-led discussions, keynote presentations, and networking sessions designed to provide insights into market developments and emerging technologies.

Registration for CITEXPO 2025 is now open. For event details and participation inquiries, visit https://www.citexpo.com.cn/en/.

Daniel Zhang
Reliable International Exhibition Services Co., Ltd.
+86 10 8589 8181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Tire Show Product Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

China International Tire Expo 2025 comes up with Expanded Exhibitor Lineup and Global Industry Participation

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more