China International Tire Expo 2025 comes up with Expanded Exhibitor Lineup and Global Industry Participation

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 20th edition of the China International Tire Expo (CITEXPO) is set to take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, bringing together over 400 exhibitors and industry professionals from more than 130 countries. As one of the premier global trade shows for the tire and wheel industry, CITEXPO 2025 marks a significant milestone, showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and business opportunities within the sector.Since its inception, CITEXPO has served as a key platform for manufacturers, distributors, and industry experts to connect and explore emerging trends. The 2025 edition will feature an expanded exhibitor lineup, presenting cutting-edge tire manufacturing equipment, next-generation tire designs, and sustainable solutions that are shaping the future of mobility.Key Highlights of CITEXPO 2025:Industry Innovations: A comprehensive display of advancements in tire and wheel manufacturing, raw materials, and aftermarket solutions.Global Networking: Participation from professionals representing over 130 countries, fostering international collaboration and business expansion.Business Development Opportunities: A strategic platform for sourcing, negotiations, and new supplier partnerships.The 20th anniversary of CITEXPO will also include special events reflecting two decades of industry evolution and innovation. Attendees can expect expert-led discussions, keynote presentations, and networking sessions designed to provide insights into market developments and emerging technologies.Registration for CITEXPO 2025 is now open. For event details and participation inquiries, visit https://www.citexpo.com.cn/en/

