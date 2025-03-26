Certified CIO Celebrates 25 Years with Brand Refresh

Evolving for the Future, Rooted in Excellence.

A leading provider of IT services and technology solutions announces the launch of its new brand as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary on April 1, 2025

Our pediatric practice has benefited from Certified CIO’s dedication to high-value solutions while keeping costs in mind, helping us build systems and processes that drive efficiency with our staff.” — Steve Judson, Alice Tanner MD

HANOVER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified CIO , a leading provider of IT services and technology solutions, founded by CEO Steven Plumlee, announces the launch of its new brand as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary on April 1, 2025. Certified CIO is a trusted partner for businesses, delivering innovative IT solutions and unmatched customer service. Founded in 2000, Certified CIO has grown from a startup into a thriving company serving manufacturing, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as small businesses. Today, the company has 13 employees, generates $2.8 million in annual revenue, and is poised for further expansion in the coming years.“As we celebrate 25 years in business, it’s the perfect time to refresh our brand,” said Steven Plumlee. “This new identity represents not only our evolution as a company but also our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional IT services that help our clients succeed in an ever-changing digital landscape.”The rebranding includes an accessible, modernized logo emphasizing the company’s focus on innovation, reliability, and customer-centric service.Clients Recognize Certified CIO’s ImpactCertified CIO’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its long-term client relationships. “Our pediatric practice has benefited from Certified CIO’s dedication to high-value solutions while keeping costs in mind. They have assisted us since 2006, helping us build systems and processes that drive efficiency with our staff,” said Steve Judson of Alice Tanner MD.Looking to the FutureWith headquarters at 1157 Eichelberger St, Suite 10, Hanover, PA, and offices in Towson, MD and North Carolina, Certified CIO serves businesses with managed IT services, network security, cloud solutions, and IT consulting. As technology evolves, the company is positioned for continued growth and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.