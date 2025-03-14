FreezeHunger™ Introduces Revolutionary Technology to Combat Hunger with Freeze Dryers and Smart Food Silos

FreezeHunger - We apply high technology to feed the hungry.

Freeze dries left over food and distributes food to people unable to access pantries using “Smart Food Silos.

FreezeHunger solves the problems of food waste, availability and inaccessibility with advanced freeze drying and smart food silo locker technology.” — Douglas Kihm Founder, CEO

SLC, UT, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreezeHunger™, a revolutionary hunger relief nonprofit organization announces a groundbreaking method of combatting hunger using advanced freeze dryers, GPS app software and the first of its kind “Smart Food Silo” food pickup locker technology.“FreezeHunger’s unique technology solves the problems of food waste, availability and inaccessibility. Our scalable technology has the potential of feeding millions of people and families who are facing hunger in the US and around the world.” — Douglas Kihm Founder, CEOFreezeHunger is addressing the growing problem of hunger where 47 million people in the United States including 14 million children face hunger. “Globally, 822 million people suffer from undernourishment.”“Food insecurity and hunger increased in the U.S. in 2022 and 2023, with 13.5% of households experiencing food insecurity in 2023, up from 12.8% in 2022 and 10.2% in 2021.” – Source: USDAFreezeHunger addresses the three most challenging hunger problems, namely: food waste, food unavailability and food inaccessibility.Food Waste - $300 billion of food including 16 billion pounds of grocery food is thrown away every year in the US. FreezeHunger rescues and preserves food that would otherwise be thrown away.Food Availability - Because of food spoilage and the growing need for food, food is becoming scarcer. Since the company’s freeze-drying technology accepts all types of food including perishable food it can produce and deliver virtually an endless supply of food to anyone, anywhere, at any time.Food Inaccessibility - Over half of food insecure people live in a “food desert” where food pantries are either too far away to access or people are working during the food pantry hours of operation. FreezeHunger’s “Smart Food Silos” are food storage lockers that provide a simple way for qualified people living in a food desert to order via the company’s software app, freeze dried and other non-perishable food that can be picked up at any time, 24/7 365 days a year at multiple remote Smart Food Silo locations.The company plans to achieve breakeven income through sales of software/hardware technology licenses plus sales, installation and servicing of its freeze dryer equipment and Smart Food Silos. The company plans to expand its franchised operations into dozens of cities domestically and internationally with the potential of feeding billions of meals to tens of millions of people and families facing hunger.The company is raising funds to begin deliveries in Salt Lake City, Utah, from philanthropists, sponsors, corporate and government grants and donors on their web site and on a GoFundMe campaign.ABOUTFreezeHunger’s is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to feed millions of people facing hunger by freeze drying leftover, over-stocked grocery and other food that would otherwise be thrown away due to spoilage. Through the use of advanced software and hardware technology, we rescue, preserve and distribute nutritious, delicious freeze-dried meals that last 20 years, to food pantries, homeless shelters and to rural homeless people using our unique “Smart Food Silos”.Our technology includes advanced freeze dryers, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, a Smart Food Silo software app and a “Smart Food Silo”. Smart Food Silos are groundbreaking smart storage lockers where qualified people who are unable to obtain food at a food pantry can order food on the FreezeHunger app and pick up the food any time, 24/7 365 days a year.The company addresses the three most challenging hunger problems, namely: food waste, food unavailability and food inaccessibility. We accept all types of food including perishable food and can produce and deliver virtually an endless supply of food to anyone, anywhere, at any time.FreezeHunger Corp. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization.Contributions are tax-deductible for income, gift, and estate taxes. Our EIN is 99-1354200.LEARN MOREWeb site: https://www.freezehunger.com/ GoFundMe Campaign: https://gofund.me/3395e14b # # #CONTACTDouglas KihmCEO, FounderFreezeHunger4882 S. Teal River WaySalt Lake City, Utah 84123(385) 473 - 4200Douglas@freezehunger.comFreezeHunger™ © 2025. All rights reserved. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registeredtrademarks of their respective holders.

