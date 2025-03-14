Albuquerque Medical Assistant School Announces March 2025 Opening

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albuquerque Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Beginning March 2025, aspiring medical professionals in Albuquerque, New Mexico have a new allied healthcare option: an 18-week medical assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real medical office. Conveniently located at 4901 Lang Avenue NE, Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87109, the school aims to educate aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certification they need to become medical assistants.Albuquerque's newest medical assistant school prepares students to work alongside other healthcare professionals, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 18 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local healthcare partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced medical professionals in Albuquerque.The goal is to make hands-on, healthcare training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Albuquerque Medical Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Albuquerque Medical Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in anatomy and physiology, neurology, healthcare ethics, and phlebotomy. Students also learn essential patient care, from intake and vital signs to communication and medication management. Additionally, they train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic medical records, and general office management.“We're thrilled to bring a new medical assistant school to Albuquerque, providing students with a hands-on, career-focused education to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals,” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege . “Our mission is to remove traditional education barriers and empower local learners with the tools and training they need to succeed in this vital field.”Once students complete their certification through Albuquerque Medical Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of outpatient, clinical, hospital, or research facilities within their community.One common destination for Albuquerque program graduates is Aspire Allergy & Sinus . In partnership with Albuquerque Medical Assistant School, Aspire Allergy & Sinus connects certified medical assistants with meaningful career opportunities. Dr. Overstreet, Chief Quality Officer at the practice, recognizes the value of newly trained medical assistants in providing comprehensive care.“Our local healthcare industry faces significant healthcare staffing shortages within their clinics, ourselves included,” he said. “We have been proud to partner with Zollege's Medical Assistant program which helps local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while providing students with an accelerated path to a career in healthcare.”Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here. Limited seats are available. Interested individuals can apply to reserve their seat.About Albuquerque Medical Assistant SchoolAlbuquerque Medical Assistant School educates aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certification they need to become medical assistants. Albuquerque Medical Assistant School prepares students for the National Commission for Certifying Agencies, or NCCA- accredited certification offered by the National Healthcare Association (NHA). Upon passing the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, students receive their CCMA certificate. Graduating students also receive a certificate of completion showing they went through our training program and their BLS (CPR) card.Albuquerque Medical Assistant School is located at 4901 Lang Avenue NE, Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87109.About Aspire Allergy & SinusAspire Allergy & Sinus, known for its commitment to patient-centric care, operates multiple clinics throughout Texas, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, and Arizona.. With a track record of excellence since 2012, Aspire Allergy & Sinus boasts a team of highly experienced allergists, sinus specialists, and ENTs dedicated to providing personalized treatment solutions.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was established to address the need for well-trained medical and dental assistants. Since then, Zollege has expanded to operate 140 campuses nationwide in partnership with local doctors and healthcare professionals. Each year, Zollege helps thousands of students graduate debt-free and embark on successful careers in the medical and dental industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.