ACHS Supports the Portland People and Planet First Showcase

ACHS proudly participated in the Portland People and Planet First Showcase, an event celebrating organizations prioritizing people and the planet over profit.

We believe that organizations prosper when wellness is a central focus - for customers, employees, and across operations." — Tracey Abell, ACHS President

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) proudly participated in the Portland People and Planet First Showcase, an event celebrating organizations that prioritize people, the planet, and purpose over profit. ACHS joined fellow B Corps and People and Planet First Verified businesses in a night of community and collaboration to promote purchasing with impact. The Showcase was hosted by The Impact Collective , People and Planet First, and Place to B.As a Catalyst Sponsor of the Portland Impact Purchasing Pilot Program , ACHS was proud to join SAP, Port of Portland, and Prosper Portland, among others in showing our support for impact purchasing. This pilot brought together organizations committed to shared values that focus on social impact, environmental responsibility, and local economic support. Growing consumer demand for ethically sourced products and sustainable business models is fueling the rise in social enterprises, making sustainable products and partnerships more accessible.The Portland People and Planet First Showcase provided an opportunity to learn about businesses in the community committed to local, sustainable purchasing and investing in social enterprises. ACHS’s Dean of Aromatherapy Amanda Lattin, Director of Partnerships Tiff Darwich, and President Tracey Abell took the opportunity to share how organizations can bring wellness to their workforce, bridging the connection between business sustainability and employee well-being.“The Portland People and Planet First Showcase was an inspiring event that brought together businesses with shared values who are truly committed to making a difference through their products and services. We believe that organizations prosper when wellness is a central focus - from operations that consider the people they service to employee wellness programs, and purchasing with impact in mind,” shared Tracey Abell.About ACHSSince 1978, sustainability and community impact have been among our core values. ACHS has been a Certified B Corporationsince 2016 and achieved People and Planet First verification in 2024. ACHS specializes in online integrative health and wellness education, making wellness knowledge accessible to learners whether they are just learning about holistic health or ready to pursue a degree. Programs include on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificates, diplomas, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. Connect with ACHS to learn more about how to get involved in sustainability and impact initiatives to promote wellness in your community. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

