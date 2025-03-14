Guthrie Launches Maternity Oasis Mobile (MOM) Unit

Please note a correction in the earlier news release. We do not provide contraception on the Maternity Oasis Mobile Unit. If you have indicated this in any of your coverage, we kindly ask that you remove it.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic is proud to unveil the Maternity Oasis Mobile (MOM) Unit. This doctor’s office on wheels will bring compassionate and accessible maternity services to underserved rural communities in the Southern Tier and Central New York.

The MOM Unit is the physical embodiment of the Guthrie Maternity Care Oasis Initiative which aims to support healthy pregnancies and reduce maternal health disparities by bringing prenatal, childbirth and postpartum care directly to rural residents.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to meet the challenges that exist within the rural health care space,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic. “We know there are mothers and families who would otherwise go without the care they need during this critical time in their life and the life of their baby. It is our mission to meet them where they’re at.”

Staffed with midwives, doulas, an LPN, a dietitian and other health care professionals, the MOM Unit will provide vital services including:

Pregnancy confirmation

Prenatal care

Postpartum care

Ultrasounds

Fetal monitoring

Annual exams

Pelvic exams

STD screening

Nutrition counseling

Breastfeeding support

Latch assessment

Mental health counseling

Depression screening

Referrals

We seek to reduce premature birth rates in New York State and improve first-trimester prenatal care enrollment.

This initiative will also provide educational workshops and resources to empower rural residents with knowledge about maternity and infant health.

“After 35 years and thousands of deliveries, it is just as rewarding now as it was then to help bring a child into this world,” said Dr. J. Manuel Arreguin, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Guthrie Clinic. “But not every mother has the same access to proper health care during the process. It is overwhelming to be part of this next stage of maternal care in our communities.”

This program would not be possible without the generosity and compassion of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. The MOM Unit is supported by a $3 million grant from Mother Cabrini. We are incredibly grateful for their kindness and confidence in our ability to deliver results toward our shared vision of safe, quality maternal care.

"We are thrilled to support The Guthrie Clinic’s Maternity Care Oasis Initiative, which brings essential prenatal, childbirth, and postpartum care directly to underserved rural communities,” said Nancy Gildersleeve, Senior Program Officer, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. “This mobile unit is a beacon of hope, ensuring healthier pregnancies and better outcomes for mothers and babies, aligning perfectly with our mission to eliminate barriers to care and improve health outcomes for all New Yorkers.”

The Guthrie Maternity Care Oasis Initiative demonstrates Guthrie’s commitment to improving health care access and outcomes for rural communities -- ensuring a brighter start for mothers and their babies.

“As Chair of the Senate Women’s Issues Committee, the launch of Guthrie’s Maternity Oasis Mobile Van is a transformative step toward reducing maternal health disparities in rural communities across the Southern Tier and Central New York,” said State Senator Lea Webb. “By bringing comprehensive care—like ultrasounds, mental health counseling, and breastfeeding support—directly to those in need, this initiative ensures that high-quality maternal care is accessible to all women. I’m proud to support this effort to eliminate barriers and provide the compassionate, essential care that every mother deserves."

The 39-foot-long MOM Unit, with two exam rooms and additional space, will serve multiple counties in Upstate New York. Its first stop is March 17 at the United Way of Broome County in Binghamton with additional visits planned for churches, libraries, American Legion Posts, fire departments and several other host sites in the coming days, weeks, months and years.

Speakers at the event:

Dr. Ed Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic

Dr. J. Manuel Arreguin, Physician, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Guthrie Clinic

Casmira Lee, Diabetes Educator, Maternity Oasis Mobile Unit Outreach Coordinator

Tanisha Arroyo, Health Initiatives Manager, United Way of Broome County

Nancy Gildersleeve, Senior Program Officer, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation

Feel free to use any or all footage linked here.

Full footage of event: https://youtu.be/TFMOaWdM_io

B-roll from event and MOM Unit: https://youtu.be/w85MRxjeh3g

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation's longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization's patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic's comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers 10 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

Contact:

Steve Osterhaus

Tel. 607-428-5036

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3926a1ea-ecb6-4a34-9ea7-2197f91bb792

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed0c8802-6691-45c8-90d2-e4c02bca3b3c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0f33c37-1e8a-4684-9a42-e78e12aae7cc

