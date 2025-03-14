ICE Arrests in First 50 Days of Trump Administration

Almost 75% of these arrests were of accused or convicted criminals.

WASHINGTON – In the first 50 days of the Trump Administration, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) has made 32,809 enforcement arrests. To put this figure into perspective, in the entire fiscal year 2024, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations made 33,242 of these at-large arrests.

As of Tuesday, ICE has officially made more at-large arrests in the first few weeks of President Trump’s presidency than the entire last year under the previous administration.

Of the illegal aliens we’ve arrested in the past 50 days:

14,111—nearly half—were convicted criminals.

9,980—About a third— have pending criminal charges.

In total, ICE arrested 1,155 criminal gang members. That’s almost two and half times the 483 arrested during the same time period last year.

39 of these arrests were known or suspected terrorists. That’s nearly triple the 14 arrested during the same time period last year.

A statement from Secretary Noem is below:

“We have deported known terrorists, cartel members, and gang members from our country.

"We will see the number of deportations continue to rise. And illegal immigrants have the option to self-deport and come back LEGALLY in the future.

“And our team at ICE will help us continue moving forward to make America SAFE again.”