Governor Mills Statement on Senate's Failure to Enact Supplemental Budget as Emergency MeasureÂ 

March 13, 2025

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement after the Maine Senate failed to pass her supplemental budget proposal as an emergency measure: 

"The refusal of Senate Republicans to support the bipartisan agreement on the supplemental budget is harmful for Maine health care providers and their patients. Providers have said loudly, and clearly, that this stalemate is endangering their finances and will impact care for vulnerable people all around our state. Yet instead of paying hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care providers what they are owed, Senate Republicans have put them at even greater risk."

