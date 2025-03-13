Journée de la francophonie highlights access to justice in French

CANADA, March 13 - The B.C. government marked Journée de la francophonie with a celebration at the Parliament Buildings.

This annual event celebrates the social, cultural and economic contributions of francophones throughout the province.

This year’s celebration brought together community members and focused on highlighting the measures in place to support access to justice in French, the theme for this year’s B.C. Francophonie Day.

The Province proclaimed March 20, 2025, as B.C. Francophonie Day. Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs, presented the official proclamation to la Fédération des francophones de la Colombie-Britannique. Dix also recognized l’Association des juristes d’expression française de la Colombie-Britannique for its contributions in advancing access to justice in French.

“Our government is proud to present this year’s B.C. Francophonie Day Award to the l’Association des juristes d’expression française de la Colombie-Britannique, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary,” Dix said. “These members of the Francophonie work tirelessly every day to support access to justice in French, and by doing so, make a significant difference in the lives of many, while strengthening the foundation of our democracy.”

The association’s members include francophone and bilingual lawyers who can assist, represent or defend residents who are choosing French for their legal proceedings. The organization also offers legal lexicon training in French for people in the justice system, such as court clerks and sheriffs.

“There has been a lot of development recently with the ability to obtain justice services in French, so we appreciate how this year’s theme helps create awareness of these new initiatives, and how our members can support the people of British Columbia on the path of justice in French,” said Sandra Mandanici, president, l’Association des juristes d’expression française de la Colombie-Britannique.

Niki Sharma, Attorney General, said: “We are taking meaningful steps to ensure francophones can navigate the legal system in French, whether it’s through bilingual court services, legal aid resources or expanded prosecution services. On B.C. Francophonie Day, we celebrate these advancements and reaffirm our commitment to a justice system that is accessible to all."

Marie-Nicole Dubois, president, Fédération des francophones de la Colombie-Britannique, said: “The association plays an important role in strengthening how people from British Columbia can access justice in French. It’s especially relevant this year, with the fact that people can now submit divorce forms in French and that more and more government resources are available in French.”

To mark the celebration, members of the francophone community raised their Franco-Columbian flag outside the B.C. Parliament Buildings. The flag will be raised again on March 20, 2025, to mark International Francophonie Day.

Quick Facts: