Governor Newsom announces appointments 3.13.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Andrew King, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Data Operations Strategy at the Office of Data and Innovation. King has been Manager of the Data Operations Section at the California Air Resources Board since 2023, and has held several positions since 2018, including Staff Air Pollution Specialist, Air Pollution Specialist for the Transportation Analysis Section, and Air Pollution Specialist for the Criteria Pollutant Inventory Section. He was an Economist at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 2017 to 2018. King was a Managing Consultant at Red Peak Economic Consulting from 2013 to 2017. He was a Senior Accountability Analyst at the California Charter Schools Association from 2012 to 2013. King earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $168,468. King is a Democrat.

Lavelle Parker, of Rancho Cucamonga, has been appointed Warden of California Institution for Women, where he has been serving as Acting Warden since 2024 and was Chief Deputy Warden in 2024. Lavelle was Chief Deputy Warden at California Rehabilitation Center from 2020 to 2024. He was Associate Warden at California Institution for Men from 2012 to 2020. Lavelle held several positions at California State Prison, Los Angeles from 1992 to 2012, including Correctional Counselor III, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Supervisor, Correctional Counsel I, and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $193,524. Parker is registered without party preference.

Yolanda Franco-Clausen, of Hayward, has been appointed to the California Sex Offender Management Board. Franco-Clausen has served as a Police Officer for the City of Palo Alto Police Department since 2016. They were a Job Development Coordinator at Employment and Community Options in 2016. Franco-Clausen was the Co-Founder and Executive Director of PLAYNICE Productions, Inc., from 2013 to 2014. They are a member of the Palo Alto Police Officers Association. Franco-Clausen earned a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern California School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Franco-Clausen is a Democrat.

Sarah Metz, of Alameda, has been appointed to the California Sex Offender Management Board. Dr. Metz has been Director of the Division of Trauma Recovery Services in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco since 2019. She was a Staff Psychologist and Clinical Coordinator at the University of California, San Francisco Trauma Recovery Center from 2015 to 2019. Dr. Metz was a Clinical Psychologist at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System from 2011 to 2015, where she was previously a Healthcare Specialist from 2010 to 2011. She earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University, a Master of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from Loyola College in Maryland, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from Towson University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Dr. Metz is a Democrat.