Governor Newsom announces California student test scores improve significantly, signs legislation to further bolster student literacy success

In the Los Angeles Unified School District, the rate of students meeting or exceeding standard (demonstrating proficient or advanced grade-level knowledge and skills) in ELA increased by 3.40 percentage points, Math by 3.93 percentage points, and Science by 3.32 percentage points, reaching the highest levels ever recorded for Los Angeles Unified since the state first launched the Smarter Balanced Assessment. Across all subjects and grade levels, student performance in 2024–25 not only surpassed results from the prior year but also exceeded pre-pandemic levels from 2018–19. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho credits this historic achievement to the hard work of educators, staff, and students, supported by targeted investments in early literacy, math intervention, and expanded science opportunities designed to accelerate learning and close gaps created by the pandemic. These efforts to raise achievement for every student have been strengthened by statewide funding and grants aimed at expanding access, equity, and excellence across all classrooms.

In the Compton Unified School District, the rate of students meeting or exceeding the proficiency standard (demonstrating proficient or advanced grade-level knowledge and skills) in ELA increased by 7.97 percentage points, as well as 6.42 percentage points in math, which Superintendent Darin Brawley credits to the hard work of educators, staff, and students as supported by districtwide implementation of biweekly performance tasks and common assessment cycles, building upon existing districtwide data systems and instructional strategies. These efforts to move the needle in ELA and math were funded by the district’s base grant and Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) funding.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District saw significant gains in student proficiency last year, with the rate of students meeting or exceeding the standard increasing by 5.59 percentage points in Math, 3.22 points in English Language Arts (ELA), and 2.62 points in Science over the prior year. Dr. Tu Moua Carroz, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, emphasized that the district is using data to drive continuous improvement for all student groups, especially in math – a subject she noted “continues to serve as a gatekeeper course toward postsecondary success.” To bolster these efforts, the district used Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant funding to support instructional teacher/coach positions, and utilized Title II funds for professional development so teachers could “learn together and think together through data analysis and lesson design.”

At Pittsburg Unified, the rate of students meeting or exceeding the proficiency standard in ELA increased by 4.64 percentage points over the prior year, while the rate of students meeting or exceeding standard rose by 1.53 percentage points in math and by 2.94 percentage points in science. In addition, students’ average scale score increased in every grade level and nearly every student demographic group for ELA and math. Superintendent Dr. Janet Schulze credits these increases to the hard work and brilliance of the scholars, teachers, and staff of Pittsburg Unified and their approach to teaching and learning, continuous improvement, and the needs of the whole child. The District is a Full-Service Community Schools District thanks to funding from the Community Schools Partnership Program. Targeted tutoring support for students has also proved impactful, benefitted by funding from California’s Expanded Learning Opportunity Program.

In the Sanger Unified School District, the rate of students meeting or exceeding standard (demonstrating proficient or advanced grade-level knowledge and skills) in English Language Arts increased by 4.29% percentage points, which Superintendent Dennis Wiechmann, Ed.D. credits the hard work of educators, staff, and students as supported by targeted funding for our early literacy initiatives – for ensuring that all students experience growth in literacy, with the district goal of every student advancing at least one grade level each year. These efforts to move the needle in English Language Arts were through funding from the California Department of Education’s Instructional Block Grant, the Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant, and targeted Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) funding—all focused on improving student achievement, supporting student growth, and closing the achievement gap.