Matanky Realty Group Announces the Sale of Fully Leased Retail Center in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

Matanky Realty Group lists a fully leased retail property at 3139 N Broadway in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Fully leased Lakeview retail center offers stable income, high visibility, and long-term value for investors in a premier Chicago corridor.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matanky Realty Group has announced the exclusive listing of 3139-51 N Broadway, a 5,351-square-foot, fully leased retail center in Chicago’s Lakeview community, one of the city’s most established and active retail corridors. Terri Cox, Senior Vice President of Sales at Matanky Realty Group, exclusively represents the property.

The offering presents investors with a rare opportunity to acquire a stabilized, service-oriented retail asset in a consistently high-performing urban market. With strong tenant retention, steady consumer traffic, and limited new retail supply, Lakeview continues to attract both institutional and private investors seeking durable income and long-term appreciation.

Situated along North Broadway, blocks from Lake Michigan and minutes from Wrigley Field and Lincoln Park, the property benefits from exceptional visibility, walkability, and connectivity. The surrounding trade area includes more than 400,000 residents within three miles and an average household income exceeding $100,000. Tenants include Tsaocaa, JustFoodForDogs, Great Clips, Bonci Pizza, Bombay Wraps, Buena Vista Restaurant, and Lakeview Smoke & Vape, creating a complementary mix of retail, dining, and essential service users.

“Lakeview continues to outperform Chicago’s broader retail market,” said Terri Cox of Matanky Realty Group. “3139 N Broadway offers investors a stabilized, high-traffic property in one of the city’s most resilient and supply-constrained corridors.”

The property’s location near the CTA Red, Brown, and Purple Line stations, along with neighboring retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Target, Walgreens, and PetSmart, further enhances its long-term investment appeal.

As demand for urban infill retail remains strong, this listing offers a rare chance to secure a turnkey property in a proven submarket that continues to demonstrate growth, stability, and long-term value.

About the Broker

Celebrating 30 years with Matanky Realty Group, Terri Cox leads the firm’s sales and development division alongside CEO James E. Matanky, driving investment, redevelopment, and leasing strategies across the Midwest. She is a five-time CoStar Power Broker of the Year and three-time Crexi Platinum Broker (2023–2025), serving as Commissioner and Treasurer for the Stockyards Industrial Council SSA #10.

About Matanky Realty Group

Matanky Realty Group is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm in the Midwest with more than 70 years of experience specializing in retail, industrial, and development properties. The company buys, sells, leases, and manages assets for a diverse range of clients, including national investors, regional retailers, local owners, and emerging business operators, while also providing third-party property management services. Consistently ranked by CoStar among the top retail leasing firms in both deal count and volume, Matanky Realty Group is recognized as a trusted expert in underserved markets. Since its founding in 1955, the firm has remained a Chicagoland institution built on deep market expertise, strong relationships, and a genuine passion for the communities it serves, continuing to expand through new development opportunities across the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.