Loretta L. Mallory to Publish Book as sister to Albert Johnson, Deceased Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep, on March 19, 2025

Prodigy as a young child with sister, Loretta in Atlanta, Georgia 1983

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loretta L. Mallory, sometimes affectionately known as “Infamous’ Sis” by some fans of Prodigy, has announced that she will be releasing her book, “Infamous’ Sis; The Missing Link.”This story chronicles the exciting, yet controversial childhood journey that led Prodigy, endearingly called “T’Chaka” by his family, to a life of crime, music, and ultimately massive fame.“T’Chaka,” the grandson of Saxophone player Albert J. (Budd) Johnson III and grandmother Bernice (BJ) Johnson, (the first black woman millionaire and business owner in Jamaica Queens,) was born November 2, 1974 into a musical family and great wealth. However, he not only suffered from the painful, often deadly, disease sickle cell anemia from infancy, but was also exposed to an early life filled with violence, instability, and abandonment.The one man he looked up to and idolized was his father, Al “Buddy” Johnson, who was a former music artist from the group “The Chanters,” an Army Green Beret, a skilled martial artist, a computer programmer for Bill Gates’ Windows, and well known for being an addict and a gangster in the streets of New York. His mother, Fatima Johnson (AKA Frances Collins) was a talented, kindhearted woman who was a dancer and sang in the group “The Crystals,” known for the hit song, “Da Do Ron Ron.”A year after being kidnapped by and accompanying his father on a jewelry heist, T’Chaka’s father remarried in Atlanta, Georgia, then moved to the family home on Long Island, in West Hempstead, New York - that’s when a new family life and dynamic began for him. T’chaka developed a tight bond with his new teenage sister, Loretta, whose duties included keeping a close eye on him and protecting him from whatever may have come his way during his untoward, often difficult childhood experiences.This is an inspirational story based on the compelling and oftentimes undeniably vicious life that led this child to suicidal ideation, drug use, Love of music and a pledge of loyalty to Loretta, whom he, himself, referred to as “The Missing Link,” or “the missing piece of the puzzle” to his life. This would be a vow that inadvertently lasted between the siblings throughout a lifetime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.