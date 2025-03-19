Wildflower Care Connect launches to improve access, quality and affordability for ancillary maternity services

Wildflower Care Connect launches with a robust network of lactation providers and doulas.

Wildflower Care Connect establishes a network of virtual and in-person ancillary services, strengthening Wildflower’s ability to bridge gaps in maternal health.

Ancillary providers such as lactation consultants & doulas can meaningfully improve maternity care quality and outcomes. There is a significant gap in access that Wildflower is well-positioned to fill” — Wildflower CEO & Founder Leah Sparks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildflower Health, a leading tech-enabled women's health company, announces the launch of Wildflower Care Connect. This first-of-its-kind solution establishes a national network of virtual and in-person ancillary services, including lactation and doula support, strengthening Wildflower’s ability to bridge gaps in maternal health for patients, providers and payers.Wildflower Care Connect launches with a national network of more than 1,000 ancillary providers, including International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC), prenatal and postpartum doulas, childbirth educators and registered dietitians. This expanded patient care team complements Wildflower’s existing Health Advocate and Health Coach program, an integral component of Wildflower’s value-based care partnerships with OB/GYN practices. Through Wildflower’s risk identification capabilities, Wildflower Care Connect further enhances the ability to detect early warning signs of complications and ensures high-risk patients are escalated to appropriate case management teams.“Wildflower partners with providers and health plans nationwide to extend the model of OB care using integrated technology, data and services, which has provided unique insights into where and how additional support for maternal care is needed,” said Wildflower CEO & Founder Leah Sparks. “Based on this experience, it’s clear that ancillary providers such as lactation consultants and doulas can meaningfully improve maternity care quality and outcomes. There is a significant gap in access that Wildflower is well-positioned to fill due to our payer client footprint, integration with OB providers, and modular patient-facing technology.”Wildflower Care Connect fills these gaps by enabling health plans and provider groups to offer fully integrated, high-quality maternal health support while minimizing administrative burden. Acting as a delegated credentialing partner, Wildflower provides a network of ancillary providers, ensuring seamless access to critical services with consistent rates through one contracted entity. The Wildflower Care Connect platform streamlines administrative tasks, claims billing and scheduling requirements, enhancing care coordination and improving the overall patient experience.“We've recruited ancillary providers who can deliver the most significant impact on women and families when they need it most,” said Wildflower Maternal Health Services Director Donna Sinnott, known in the IBCLC community as Boob Donna. “Too often families are left to navigate pregnancy and postpartum without adequate support, overwhelmed with questions. Our expanding network of dedicated professionals is here to bridge those critical gaps, providing trusted answers and resources to empower families to achieve their health goals.”---About Wildflower HealthWildflower is a leading women’s health company transforming care delivery and payment models to radically improve access and outcomes. We offer a modular suite of software, support and services directly to providers, payers and patients. We combine personalized digital health journeys, continuous risk monitoring and trusted support teams of Health Advocates, IBCLCs and certified doulas to strengthen the relationship between patients and their care teams. Wildflower also architected the industry's most comprehensive bundle for value-based maternity care, with pre-built functionality for all actuarial, clinical and operational needs. Wildflower can help you successfully address the key drivers of women's health by reducing the cost of care through improved access and outcomes. Join us at www.wildflowerhealth.com

