Long Life Med Expands Direct Primary Care in Las Vegas, Offering Transparent and Affordable Healthcare

David and Kezia at the Long Life Med Red Light Therapy Room Long Life Med Front Door showing both the DPC and Longevity Specialties NP Linton examining a patient at Long Life Med

Long Life Med’s Direct Primary Care (DPC) model provides unlimited visits, no co-pays, and concierge-level care starting at just $100/month.

We see fewer patients, spend more time with them, and provide care that truly addresses their health needs, not what an insurance company says we can do. DPC is an affordable membership for everyone.” — David Linton, NP

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As healthcare costs continue to rise, more Las Vegas residents are seeking affordable, direct access to medical care without the hassle of insurance. Long Life Med, a leading Direct Primary Care (DPC) clinic, is making high-quality healthcare more accessible with flat-rate pricing, unlimited provider visits, and no hidden fees.

Unlike traditional primary care, which is often restricted by insurance networks and long wait times, DPC provides a cost-effective alternative where patients receive personalized, one-on-one care for a simple monthly fee—starting at $100 per month for individuals.

Meet David Linton, NP: A Provider Who Puts Patients First

"We wanted to create a healthcare model where patients feel heard and valued, not just another number in the system. Direct Primary Care allows us to provide high-quality, personalized care without the restrictions of insurance." – David Linton, NP

Frustrated with the corporate-driven, insurance-controlled system that prioritizes billing over patient outcomes, David Linton, NP, launched Long Life Med, a clinic built on trust, accessibility, and high-quality care. His commitment to patient-centered medicine has earned him recognition, including the Customer Service Excellence Award from the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce.

"I’ve seen patients struggle with delayed care, rushed visits, and expensive treatments that don’t solve their problems. At Long Life Med, we take the time to listen, educate, and empower patients to take control of their health."

A Better Alternative or Add-on to Traditional Insurance

"Navigating the traditional healthcare system can be exhausting—patients are shuffled through quick visits, forced to deal with surprise bills, and often left with more confusion than answers. We knew there had to be a better way." – Kezia Badulid, Co-Founder and Operations Director of Long Life Med

Direct Primary Care eliminates insurance restrictions, allowing Long Life Med to offer:

✔ Unlimited visits with no co-pays or surprise bills.

✔ Same-day or next-day appointments, reducing long wait times.

✔ 30–120 minute provider visits, allowing for more thorough care.

✔ 24/7 direct provider access via call, text, or video chat.

✔ Flat-rate pricing of $100 per month for individuals or $1,000 per year if prepaid.

✔ Employer-sponsored DPC options at $75–$90 per month per employee.

✔ Discounted labs, imaging, and prescriptions—saving patients up to 80% on common medical expenses.

While Direct Primary Care provides comprehensive primary care, patients may still want traditional insurance for hospitalizations, specialist visits, or other high-cost medical events. DPC pairs best with a high-deductible insurance plan, ensuring that patients only use insurance when necessary—such as for specialist care that exceeds cash-pay costs or for catastrophic medical events requiring hospitalization. By combining DPC with a high-deductible plan, patients can significantly lower healthcare expenses while maintaining full-spectrum coverage.

How Long Life Med’s Pricing Saves Patients Thousands

Traditional healthcare often leaves patients with expensive co-pays, high deductibles, and unexpected bills. Long Life Med provides a cost-effective alternative by offering comprehensive primary care for a flat monthly fee.

✔ Traditional primary care visits cost $150–$250 per appointment, while DPC members pay $0 for unlimited visits.

✔ Urgent care visits average $200+ per visit, whereas Long Life Med members receive care at no additional cost.

✔ Specialist referrals typically cost $300 or more, but DPC members receive direct coordination at no extra charge.

✔ Routine lab work can range from $100–$500 per test, but Long Life Med members receive significant discounts, with tests as low as $10.

✔ Imaging services such as X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans can cost between $300 and $3,000, yet DPC members receive up to 80% off through partner providers.

Why More Las Vegas Residents Are Choosing Direct Primary Care

Patients who have switched to Long Life Med often cite the personalized attention and longer visit times as key benefits of DPC. Many describe their past experiences with traditional healthcare as frustrating, impersonal, and expensive. Under the insurance-based model, patients often wait weeks for an appointment, only to be rushed through a 10-minute visit where providers barely have time to address concerns.

"With Long Life Med, patients enjoy extended 30–120 minute visits, ensuring their health concerns are fully addressed."

Las Vegas resident Jessica T. shared her experience: "Before joining Long Life Med, I could never get a straight answer from my doctor. Every visit felt rushed, and I’d leave with more questions than answers. Now, I can text my provider when I need help and get same-day appointments. It’s a game-changer!"

A Solution for Businesses & Employees

Direct Primary Care isn’t just for individuals—it’s also an ideal healthcare solution for small businesses. Many Las Vegas businesses struggle with the high costs of employer-sponsored insurance, leaving employees with limited or no healthcare options. DPC offers a cost-effective alternative, allowing employers to provide healthcare access for as low as $75–$90 per employee per month.

For businesses, DPC means:

✔ Fewer sick days, as employees receive timely healthcare access.

✔ Lower costs with no insurance claims, hidden fees, or high deductibles.

✔ Improved productivity, as healthy employees perform better and require fewer medical leave days.

Many small business owners have already transitioned to Long Life Med’s DPC model, citing lower costs and higher employee satisfaction.

The Growing Impact of Direct Primary Care in Las Vegas

"We are seeing a transformation in healthcare, where people are actively seeking alternatives that truly serve their needs. Direct Primary Care is the future, and we are proud to be part of this movement in Las Vegas." – Kezia Badulid

Studies show that DPC members experience fewer hospitalizations, reduced ER visits, and better long-term health outcomes. For small businesses, offering DPC as a benefit reduces employee absenteeism and improves workplace productivity by ensuring workers have reliable healthcare access without long delays.

To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, visit LongLifeMed.com or contact us below.

What is Direct Primary Care (DPC)?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.