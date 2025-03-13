African Calendar LLC Unveils First-Ever Igbo Calendar to Revive Africa’s Lost Heritage and Unite the Diaspora

Book 1 Book 2

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Calendar LLC passionately announces the launch of the African Igbo Calendar, designed by Udee Onyioha, that takes into account the rich history, groundbreaking contributions, and skilfulness of Africa in leadership. It further urges people of African ancestry to gather under the umbrella of the culture they once shared. In the ongoing practices of globalization, where it is impossible for one to remain attached to one's roots, the African Igbo Calendar fills the gap and provides African people with a way to go back to their ancestral roots, resulting in pride and unity.A culture does when nothing in the world can unite a nation. African Calendar LLC provides a room through its African Calendar Book Series, where people of African ancestry can learn about Africa’s rich history, culture, and groundbreaking contributions to world civilization since the inception of history. Known as the African Igbo Calendar, it is a compelling educational tool that is equally efficient in classrooms and outside, unifying African people scattered all over the globe.Features and Highlights:Of Culture:The African Igbo Calendar is a culture-focused endeavor, gathering African people under the same cultural roof. It made people of African ancestry realize that they had their own calendar. To date, the African Igbo Calendar is the only dating system available in the market.Of Education:Apart from cultural significance, the African Calendar Book Series is a research-driven and study-based tool that can be used in classrooms as well as in general. It educates African people about their cultural values, history, and contribution to the events that have happened so far. Education is the only way people of African ancestry can return to their cultural roots. As highlighted by Ogbaja, Ahanyi Kama Onu Kama Onyioha;“Education is a course of induction and cultural promotion; an instigation by which one is forged to fit squarely into the society he or she belongs, as a responsible citizen.”Today, African people have no dating system. This results in a vacuum where cultural disconnectivity can be witnessed. The African Igbo Calendar fills this gap by providing them with a dating system. It unites people of African ancestry, especially during cultural festivities like Kwanza.A dating system plays a central role in promoting a culture. So does the African Igbo Calendar. Hindus have their own dating calendar, Arabs have an Islamic calendar, and Europeans have Gregarion. In the same manner, African Calendar LLC provides African people with the African Igbo Calendar - a powerful tool to bridge the cultural gap.“African unity will come to be when each community, clan or ethnic group gives up a part of its culture for the good of the whole.” Says Itchie W.E.B Du Boise. “That is what unity is, what real Pan-Africa is,” He continues further.The African Igbo Calendar aims to educate and unite people of African descent through a shared cultural identity. The Calendar can be purchased now to explore the forgotten history of Africa, taking into account the cultural roots of the region as well as its contribution to the fields of philosophy, medicine, military prowess, business, engineering, sociology, anthropology, etc.The announcement of the African Igbo Calendar is a remarkable opportunity for the people of Africa to reach the roots of their culture as well as to teach their history and cultural contributions to the next generation.About the Company:African Calendar LLC is aimed at reviving African culture by introducing the African Igbo Calendar. It launches this education tool to be equally beneficial for students and people in general. Through the African Igbo Calendar, African Calendar LLC teaches the history of Africa as well as takes into account its contribution in shaping the civilized world.About the Author:Udee K. Onyioha is a UI/UX Design graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology with over 15 years of expertise in computer information systems, web development, and digital arts. He is the creator and graphic designer of the African Calendar Series and a board member of the African Women Mobilization Commission. Udee has advocated the promotion of African culture and spirituality, translating his father’s writings on the African Igbo calendar into a tangible educational tool to unify people of African ancestry.Author Name: Udee OnyiohaEmail: udeeonyioha@yahoo.comPhone: 404-553-5360Make a Purchase Now: africancalendar.org

