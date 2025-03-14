Meet Fast Verify at the 2025 PBSA Mid-Year Conference in Arlington, VA

Fast Verify will share its verification solutions at and around the PBSA Mid-Year Conference in Arlington, VA, March 23-25, 2025.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Verify, a leading provider of verification services , is excited to announce its participation in the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Mid-Year Legislative & Regulatory Conference. The event, scheduled for March 23–25, 2025, in Arlington, VA, just outside Washington D.C., is a premier gathering focused on regulation, legislation, education, and compliance in the background screening industry. This conference provides an essential platform for professionals to network, share insights, get involved in government policy surrounding the background industry, and explore the latest trends shaping the field.Fast Verify is thrilled to join industry peers at this significant event and will be showcasing its innovative solutions next to fellow industry innovators and friends, Digital Delve. The team looks forward to reconnecting with friends in the industry, making new connections, and demonstrating how its services can enhance verification processes. Attendees are invited to stop by and see Fast Verify’s latest offerings, including active liveness detection, data extraction and verification capabilities designed to improve accuracy and efficiency for all parties.“We’re eager to participate in the PBSA conference and connect with professionals, both at the event and in the area. We're even extending our stay to meet with businesses in the surrounding states. We encourage you to share your needs with us and see how we can solve them,” said a statement from Fast Verify Media. “This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight how our solutions can help organizations streamline their workflows and stay ahead in the industry.”Beyond the conference, Fast Verify is extending its reach by offering one-on-one meetings with professionals from the greater DMV area (District-Maryland-Virginia), Pennsylvania, and New Jersey—whether they are attending the event or not. These personalized sessions will provide tailored demonstrations and discussions about how Fast Verify’s solutions can meet specific needs.Meeting Fast VerifyJoin Fast Verify at the PBSA Mid-Year Conference from March 23-25, 2025, next to Digital Delve, or schedule a one-on-one meeting if you’re in the DMV area, PA, or NJ. Contact Fast Verify to arrange a time to elevate your verification and data workflow experience.About Fast VerifyFounded with a mission to revolutionize the verification industry, Fast Verify is quickly becoming a trusted partner for background screening professionals. The company delivers secure, efficient, and innovative verification services, with recent enhancements like randomized active liveness detection challenges.

