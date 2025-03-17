Balbix Unveils New AI Engine and GenAI Assistant for Exposure Management

BIX provides insights into your cyber risk within seconds.

Enables Faster Reasoning, Real-Time Analysis, and Advanced Collaboration

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balbix, the leader in AI-powered Cyber Risk and Exposure Management , today announced BX5, its upgraded AI engine, which exhibits enhanced capabilities in AI inference and demonstrates reduced instances of hallucination. Alongside BX5, Balbix is also releasing the most advanced version of its GenAI cybersecurity assistant, BIX . With the new BIX, security teams can accomplish chain of thought reasoning, visual reporting, and conversation sharing.BX5 combines advanced differential processing with specialized small language models (SLMs) to solve a broad range of problems from vulnerability analysis to mapping emerging threats' tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Balbix uses these new models to improve exposure management by delivering a more accurate risk assessment (for CVEs and non-CVEs) to prioritize remediation and reduce patching workloads. Early adopters of BX5 have reported, on average, an 85% reduction in the mean-time-to-mitigate (MTTM) for their critical and high exposures within a few weeks.BIX’s new release provides faster response times, with time to first token (TTFT) for typical queries 66% lower than older BIX releases. The new release also includes chain of thought reasoning for more accurate answers to complex cyber risk and compliance queries. Additionally, BIX can readily access the internet to cross-reference real-time data, threats, exploits, regulations, and breaches to provide timely answers for security teams and executives.Beyond text summaries, BIX now offers multi-modal responses: charts, graphs, trend analytics, and other visuals. A Fortune 500 telecom used BIX to map its riskiest assets by geography, revealing unforeseen vulnerabilities in Southeast Asia. The CISO launched a remediation plan with clear priorities and deadlines in one conversation.Further, BIX lets users create projects, tickets, and reports with stakeholders in a single thread, cutting overhead and delays. Multiple users can pass tasks without losing context. For example, with conversation sharing, a vulnerability specialist can flag a CVE and hand it to a colleague for a deeper look. This “one-thread” model preserves details, speeds resolution, and minimizes confusion.“BIX is transforming how CISOs and security teams operate,” said Gaurav Banga, founder and CEO at Balbix. “Instead of juggling countless dashboards, they get instant, contextual insights and can act quickly for faster risk mitigation or remediation.”Visit www.balbix.com to learn more or to arrange a personalized demo.

BIX in action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.