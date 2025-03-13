ECFX Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Strengthening Long-Term Data Security for Law Firms

Venice, California – ECFX, the leader in electronic court notice management, has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 2 certification, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to data security and confidentiality. This milestone assures law firms and corporate legal departments that ECFX consistently maintains the highest industry standards to protect sensitive legal information.

ECFX Notice is a cutting-edge SaaS solution designed to streamline the downloading of court notice documents, ensure direct distribution to case teams, and securely store documents within the correct matter or client workspace in any DMS or file system. This automation significantly reduces the time spent on manual ECF notice processing and minimizes errors caused by delays or misfiled documents.

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) is an independent, third-party framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). While SOC 2 Type 1 compliance evaluates security measures at a single point in time, SOC 2 Type 2 extends that assurance, verifying that ECFX has upheld rigorous security protocols over an extended period. This certification reinforces the company’s proactive approach to security and reliability.

“Law firms need more than just a vendor – they need a technology partner they can trust,” said Dan O’Day, Co-Founder and CEO of ECFX. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification isn’t just about meeting a standard; it’s about continuously proving that our security and privacy practices stand up to real-world scrutiny over time. Our clients deserve that level of assurance, and we’re proud to deliver it.”

The rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 audit assessed ECFX’s adherence to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality standards, ensuring that legal professionals can depend on ECFX to handle court notices with integrity, resilience, and compliance.

As law firms adopt more digital tools, cybersecurity threats and data protection requirements continue to change. ECFX’s ongoing investment in security measures and third-party audits reinforces its commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and secure court notice automation.

ECFX is the leading provider of electronic court filing notice management solutions for law firms. The company's state-of-the-art SaaS solution, ECFX Notice, automates the downloading, distribution, and storage of court documents in ECF notices for both State and Federal courts – saving time, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk, and providing valuable insights into firm ECF metrics. ECFX is dedicated to innovation and excellence, ensuring the highest standards of security and service for its clients.

