Mark Skousen, Renowned Economist, Comments About Trump's Trade War Make International Headlines

Dr. Mark Skousen, the Professor with many hats.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed American economist Dr. Mark Skousen has been prominently featured in a German news article, "The European," discussing the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Skousen, known for his balanced and nuanced perspective, acknowledges some of Trump's economic successes while sharply criticizing his approach to protectionism.

“President Trump is wrong when he says that protectionist measures will make America rich again,” stated Dr. Skousen. “Economists have known for some time that a tax on imports inevitably causes exports to decline by an equal amount, and actually reduces economic growth. The last time Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2018, the U.S. steel industry gained 1,000 jobs, but lost 75,000 jobs in other industries due to higher-priced steel and aluminum inputs.”

With Trump’s proposed “reciprocal” tariffs set to take effect on April 2, Skousen warns of the economic consequences. “It’s a bureaucratic nightmare,” he noted. According to The Economist, imposing a tariff-for-tariff on each imported good would produce 2.3 million individual tariffs among the 180 trading partners. "Talk about insanity," he adds .

Skousen predicts a potential downturn in the economy as a result of these protectionist policies. “I would not be surprised if we end up in a recession and a bear market on Wall Street,” he cautioned. His concerns are echoed by stock market trends, which initially surged following Trump’s election due to anticipated deregulation but later suffered losses once protectionist measures were introduced.

In the German news article, Skousen also referenced Argentinian President Javier Milei’s strong stance in favor of free trade as a lesson for the global economy. Milei has emphasized the importance of removing trade barriers to improve access to high-quality goods at competitive prices, a position that aligns with Skousen’s economic philosophy.

Beyond his work as an economist, Mark Skousen is also the founder and organizer of FreedomFest, an annual gathering of free-market thought leaders. This year’s event will take place from June 11 to 14 in Palm Springs, California. Having attended FreedomFest in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the article’s author praised it as an unparalleled experience for intellectual discourse and networking.

