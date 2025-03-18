Ranial Systems Partners with Sprocket Power to Develop Microgrid as a Service Solution

Powering the Future: Ranial Systems & Sprocket Power redefine energy resilience with cutting-edge Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) solutions—seamlessly integrating IoT, BESS, EV charging, and smart building systems for a sustainable tomorrow.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranial Systems, a leading innovator in cognitive IoT and edge computing solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Sprocket Power to develop a cutting-edge Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) solution. This collaboration aims to tackle current energy management challenges by providing customized, scalable solutions that go beyond the cookie-cutter approaches dominating the market today.

Microgrids are becoming an essential part of modern energy systems, providing resilience, energy independence, cost control, and sustainability. However, many existing solutions lack the engineering depth required to meet the unique needs of Commercial and Industrial (CNI) sectors. Ranial Systems and Sprocket Power are addressing these issues head-on by creating a more robust, flexible, and cost-effective MaaS solution designed specifically for high-performance organizations.

"Our partnership with Sprocket Power marks a major milestone in our commitment to delivering intelligent and adaptable energy solutions," said Prasenjit Bhadra, CEO of Ranial Systems. "Together, we aim to offer a Microgrid as a Service solution that delivers superior results and return on investment. By integrating advanced technologies such as electric vehicle chargers, building load management, BESS, and HVAC systems into our microgrid solutions, we are providing a truly holistic approach to energy efficiency."

Ranial Systems' advanced BESS features intelligent charge and discharge capabilities, leveraging time-of-use rates to efficiently store excess energy and release it when demand is high. As part of a fully integrated energy management system, it works seamlessly with all building assets—including battery storage, electric vehicle chargers, solar photovoltaics (PV), and HVAC systems—to maximize efficiency, optimize ROI, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability.

The microgrid solution offered by Ranial Systems and Sprocket Power provides the following key benefits:

- Custom Engineering Excellence: Tailored to meet the specific needs of each CNI client and utility interconnection requirements, providing a solution that outperforms generic, one-size-fits-all microgrid systems.

- Higher ROI: By integrating IoT technology and advanced analytics, the solution maximizes operational efficiency, reduces energy costs, and accesses grid values, ensuring a faster return on investment.

- Seamless Integration: The MaaS solution is designed to integrate with existing infrastructure, including electric vehicle chargers, building loads, and HVAC systems, ensuring seamless functionality and enhanced performance.

- Energy Resilience: Enables organizations to become more energy-independent while maintaining optimal performance and reducing reliance on traditional energy grids.

Sprocket Power highlighted the exciting progress of their collaboration with Ranial Systems, including microgrids at auto dealerships including Riverhead GMC, Sunrise Toyota and Vail GMC and fleet hubs like Hampton Jitney. "These projects provide systemic benefits that flows to both the host site and the NY Grid. Ranial Systems’ deep control capability is a key component in realizing the innovative solutions approach envisioned by Sprocket Power. These systems generate utility cost reductions of 50-90% and valuable grid revenues. The results support the demands of electrification while protecting ratepayer dollars, representing the future of smart energy buildout” We’re excited to see these projects becoming reality and demonstrating results," said Dennis Quinn, President and Cofounder of Sprocket Power.

This partnership builds upon Ranial Systems’ reputation for developing innovative cognitive IoT solutions and Sprocket Power’s expertise in microgrid engineering, financial modeling, and turnkey implementation, positioning both companies as leaders in the future of energy management.

Ranial Systems remains dedicated to providing industry-leading solutions that optimize operations, improve efficiency, and drive long-term sustainability. This new partnership with Sprocket Power will redefine what is possible in the world of microgrid technology and pave the way for smarter, more reliable energy systems.

About Ranial Systems

Ranial Systems is a cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in cognitive IoT and edge computing. With solutions across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, Ranial Systems empowers organizations to drive real-time process automation, enhanced monitoring, and control. The company's flagship platform, CognitIoT™, revolutionizes the way businesses approach IoT integration, enabling greater efficiency and smarter operations.

About Sprocket Power

Sprocket Power was founded by Maria Fields and Dennis Quinn to support commercial businesses in all aspects of electrification, including EV charger integration. Our combined experience of 50+ years in managed energy solutions, project development and utility program management bring unique and needed expertise to the electrification transformation.

