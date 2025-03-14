SKATE CITY ANNOUNCES PEPSI AS NEW ARENA SPONSOR

Pepsi Roller Sports Arena

Skate City, in collaboration with PepsiCo Beverage Sales, LLC, announces the rebranding of its marque roller skating facility to the Pepsi Roller Sports Arena.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKATE CITY COLORADO, INC., www.skatecitycolorado.com , in collaboration with PepsiCo Beverage Sales, LLC, is pleased to announce the rebranding of its marque roller skating facility to the Pepsi Roller Sports Arena.The Pepsi Roller Sports Arena, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ‘Olympic City USA’ is a 28,000 square foot, dedicated roller sports facility featuring hardwood maple and stilmat flooring, stadium seating, state of the art HD scoring and video monitors, mezzanine level bar and restaurant, modern heating and air conditioning systems, trophy and awards room, full team locker rooms, and an onsite equipment and maintenance shop. Additional specs include:- Full-service roller-skating store, Roller Planet Marketplace, where players and consumers can purchase skates, apparel, sporting equipment, and tap into onsite problem-solving technicians.- Team locker rooms complete with individual player stalls, 60" flat screens and blue tooth surround sound, team benches, penalty boxes, scorer & PA booths, referee locker room, mezzanine level private conference room and office space.- An infrastructure completely wired for all video production needs: Game Broadcasts, Live Streaming feeds, in-game video replays, player/game/sport statistics, promotions and sponsor advertisements,play x play and color commentary announcing station.- Skating surface of 185’ x 80', featuring official international stilmat flooring for Inline Hockey, hardwood maple floor w/ gps tracking for Speed Skating events, and loops and figures markings for Artistic events.As part of the ten-year agreement, PepsiCo becomes the exclusive beverage provider for the Arena and other Skate City roller rinks, to include promotional support, point of sale marketing, and external brand exposure. “Having PepsiCo as our naming rights sponsor, marks a great partnership for the largest and only fully dedicated roller sports facility in the country,” says Jeff Ingrum, owner of Skate City Colorado.The Arena is home to large USA roller sporting events, such as the Tom Osborne Rink Hockey Invitational, Walt Frazier Inline Hockey Invitational, the Professional Inline Hockey Association playoffs, Pikes Peak Roller Derby, and has played host to national championships for both Speed Skating and Artistic Roller Skating. “Our technology, versatility, and dedicated staff, makes the Pepsi Roller Sports Arena well positioned to provide roller sports a first rate venue for years to come,” says CJ Yoder, Pepsi Roller Sports Arena General Manager.All events held at the Pepsi Roller Sports Arena are sanctioned by the National Roller Sports Association, www.nationalrollersportsassociation.org and adhere to the policies and protocols of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, www.uscenterforsafesport.org PEPSI ROLLER SPORTS ARENA3325 Meadow Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, USA 80920

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.