Eclipse Compliance Testing to Exhibit at 2025 IGA

Regulatory Compliance Testing Lab to Present Services at Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Conference

The Tribal casino community is very important to us, and we are excited to support the Indian Gaming Association at this event.” — Nick Farley, President of Eclipse Compliance Testing

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclipse Compliance Testing ECT ), an independent regulatory compliance testing laboratory for the casino gaming, lottery, and amusement industries, announced that it will exhibit at the 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Conference in San Diego, CA from April 2-3, 2025.Founded in 2000 by gaming compliance testing pioneer, Nick Farley, and former General Electric executive, Janice Farley, ECT serves over 250 regulated markets globally with regulatory testing for devices and systems in Class III, Class II, skill games, electronic pull-tabs, iGaming, mobile gaming, sports wagering, DFS, and charitable gaming markets.“The Tribal casino community is very important to us, and we are excited to support the Indian Gaming Association at this event,” said Nick Farley, President of Eclipse Compliance Testing. “While we are a full-service testing laboratory, our size enables us to provide a more agile and affordable alternative for regulatory testing of gaming devices and systems. We are looking forward to discussing our many expert offerings and how we can partner with our tribal clients on their regulatory compliance needs.”Eclipse Compliance Testing also provides assistance in the preparation of technical standards and regulations, expert testimony services on behalf of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, on-site inspections and audits, consulting and technical advice, forensic evaluations, and training.Eclipse Compliance Testing will be available to discuss their services at Booth 1623.About Eclipse Compliance TestingEclipse Compliance Testing (ECT) is a full-service ISO 17025, 17020 and GSA accredited regulatory compliance Independent Test Laboratory (ITL) for the casino gaming, lottery, and amusement industries. ECT serves over 250 regulated markets globally with regulatory testing for devices and systems in Class III, Class II, skill games, electronic pull-tabs, iGaming, mobile gaming, sports wagering, DFS, and charitable gaming markets. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, ECT also has testing facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit http://eclipsetesting.com # # #

