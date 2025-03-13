North Americans With Vision Impairment are Invited to Visit Australia & Experience Accessible Destinations Beyond Sight

Sensory Tourism Australia Director and co-founder James (Buck) McFarlane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Destination NSW hosted industry events in Los Angeles and New York, where accessible tourism operator Sensory Tourism Australia launched its inclusive and accessible products for vision-impaired international visitors to North American travel advisors.Sensory tourism is an emerging concept that presents destinations differently, with less emphasis on traditional sightseeing—created by the founders of Cocky Guides , an award-winning group tour operator for blind and low-vision travellers that has operated in Australia since 2018.Sensory Tourism Australia Director and co-founder James (Buck) McFarlane says, “The travel advisors I have met during these events are really interested in our curated, ‘stay and discover’ packages. They are specifically designed to support blind and low-vision travellers visiting Australia. The travel advisors have not seen anything like this in their international product portfolio. So Australia is leading the way in presenting our destinations in a sensory and tactile way. With more than 8 million blind and low-vision Americans in the USA, there is a great opportunity for travel advisors to expand their accessible travel solutions.”Sensory Tourism Australia has actively worked with Destination NSW in their NSW First Progam to develop an internationally ready product to welcome blind and low-vision travellers from overseas to visit Sydney and surrounding regions like Blue Mountains, Hunter Valley and Port Stephens.In addition to meeting travel advisors at Destination NSW hosted events, Sensory Tourism Australia is an exhibitor and sponsor of the National Federation of the Blind Califonia State Conference, which will take place from Friday, March 14th through Sunday, March 16th at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Anaheim Resort Convention Center, where blind and low-vision Americans can meet directly with Sensory Tourism Australia.Learn more at www.sensorytourismaustralia.com ABOUT SENSORY TOURISMSensory tourism is an emerging concept that presents destinations differently, with less emphasis on traditional sightseeing. A destination's physical and multi-sensory aspects are the priority in enhancing the tourism experience for blind and low-vision travellers with their other senses - hearing, taste, smell, and touch.ABOUT SENSORY TOURISM AUSTRALIASensory Tourism Australia is a leader in curating engaging itineraries for blind and low-vision travellers. These itineraries showcase multi-sensory aspects of Australia’s key destinations by engaging experienced local tourism businesses.Sensory Tourism Australia is available to consult with travellers, travel agents and businesses to create supported travel itineraries to meet the needs of blind and low-vision travellers.

