Kenya’s Angel Investment Landscape Set for Transformation with the Launch of Angel Leads Programme

NAIROBI, KENYA, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – The UK-Kenya Tech Hub , in partnership with ViKtoria Ventures and the African Angel Academy (AAA), today launched the Angel Leads Program , an initiative designed to cultivate Kenya’s next generation of Angel Investors. The UK-funded programme will equip 25 aspiring angel investors with world-class training, hands-on mentorship, and real investment experience to bridge the angel investing gap and drive sustainable private sector growth in Kenya.The programme, which begins on April 9, 2025, will feature a 12-week virtual learning journey, followed by in-depth mentorship from seasoned AAA Alumni Angel investors. Five angel investment syndicates will be formed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, and one other town, ensuring that investment activity extends beyond the capital and into key economic regions. As part of their training, angel mentees will identify, mentor, and invest in promising early-stage startups within their respective counties, reinforcing Kenya’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and increasing access to local capital.Speaking during the launch, UK-Kenya Tech Hub acting Deputy Director, Billy Msagha, said, “The UK through the UK-Kenya Tech Hub is committed to strengthening local investment networks, reducing reliance on grants, and fostering long-term financial sustainability for entrepreneurs. The initiative will help build a robust investment community capable of fuelling high-potential startups and driving Kenya’s next wave of economic growth."The African Angel Academy (AAA) alumni network is playing a transformative role in Africa’s startup ecosystem, having facilitated 196 deals and injected $53.6 million into startups and innovation. Through curated startup showcases, AAA has connected investors with promising ventures, leading to 10 deals worth $1.8 million. By equipping angel investors with the right skills and networks, AAA continues to catalyse growth, unlock funding opportunities, and strengthen Africa’s investment landscape.Stephen Gugu, Angel Investor, Co-founder of the African Angel Academy, and Director at ViKtoria Ventures, added: "Angel investing is a critical driver of Africa’s startup ecosystem, and through initiatives like this, we are strengthening investor networks, scaling high-quality training programs, and creating tailored solutions new angel groups. At AAA, we are committed to building a thriving investment community that support entrepreneurs with funding, coaching and connections., By equipping investors with the right knowledge and networks, we can fuel the growth of high-potential startups and drive sustainable economic impact across the continent."The initiative will culminate in an exclusive investor showcase in September 2025, where the leads of the five Angel investment syndicates will present the start-ups, they have invested in, sharing insights into their selection strategies, ticket sizes, and investment mandates.Alongside this, ViKtoria Ventures will unveil the findings of a Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) research study, conducted between March and September 2025. This study aims to assess the state of corporate venture capital in Kenya, learning from the UK’s investment ecosystem, and highlight strategies to strengthen private capital investment in Africa.The African Angel Academy, a leading force in Africa’s angel investing ecosystem, having trained over 700 angel investors from 26 African Countries and supported numerous startup deals, AAA has played a pivotal role in shifting Africa’s investment landscape toward sustainable, private-led funding models.The African Angel Academy (AAA) is a leading initiative designed to educate, support, and grow the angel investment ecosystem across Africa. Over nearly a decade, AAA has trained and supported new and experienced angel investors, helping them make informed investments in early-stage startups. Initially donor funded, AAA is now transitioning to a commercially sustainable model, offering self-sponsored and sponsored cohort programs.For more information on the Angel Leads Program, visit: https://bit.ly/AngelLeadsProgram

