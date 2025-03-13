Ilham Aliyev met with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

On March 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the discussions held during the meeting with Željka Cvijanović as part of that visit.

The Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed her gratitude to the head of state for the invitation to the 12th Global Baku Forum of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. She highlighted that the forum was organized excellently and that important global issues were discussed during the event.

Cvijanović also fondly recalled her visit to Azerbaijan during COP29 and her meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, praising the significant achievements made during the conference.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including economy, trade, energy, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.