Ilham Aliyev received Director-General of World Health Organization

On March 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan and praised the results achieved during the conference.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that, despite the short preparation time, Azerbaijan had taken all necessary measures to ensure the event was held at the highest level.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support of the World Health Organization and its voluntary financial contributions. He also emphasized the importance of the collaborative projects carried out with Azerbaijan in various countries.

The meeting focused on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization, as well as the future activities of UN structures.

During the conversation, the sides highlighted the significance of the 12th Global Baku Forum and the key issues on its agenda.