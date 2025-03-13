Citizen scientists needed for 11th annual Terrapin Tally

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM) Coastal Reserve program and partners from the NC Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC), NC State Parks, Bald Head Island Conservancy, NC Audubon, NC Aquariums and National Park Service are recruiting volunteers to participate in the 2025 Terrapin Tally. Established in partnership with WRC, this community science project was created to collect population data to better understand the status of diamondback terrapins in the state.

The Terrapin Tally is structured as a community science activity that takes a snapshot of the diamondback terrapin population numbers in a given area by conducting kayak surveys at specified times and prescribed routes. Repeating these surveys across time will eventually allow for population statistics and trends to be identified.

All volunteers must register to attend one training session, where they will learn how to use the smartphone application and sign up for one or more field data collection sessions scheduled on various dates between April 25 through June 15. Participants must have their own smartphone, kayak or canoe and life jacket. Volunteers can learn more about the project and register at https://sites.google.com/view/terrapintallync and contact terrapin.tally.nc@gmail.com with questions.

“Many NC Coastal Reserve sites provide ideal habitat for diamondback terrapins, and we are excited to continue these efforts for the 11th year alongside the NC Wildlife Resources Commission,” said Elizabeth Pinnix, Coastal Reserve southern sites manager. “These data are important in understanding terrapin population trends and contribute to informed management decisions to protect this estuarine turtle.”

Diamondback terrapins are found in salt marshes, estuaries and mangrove swamps along the East and Gulf coasts of the United States. This turtle is the only reptile that can tolerate brackish water environments, where salinity levels are constantly changing due to freshwater runoff from land mixing with saltwater from the ocean. Once historically abundant, habitat loss, coastal development, past commercial harvest and fishing interactions have all contributed to the decline of diamondback terrapins. As a Species of Special Concern in North Carolina, monitoring provides valuable information about the status and distributions of the populations.

“Data from the past ten years of Terrapin Tally events has helped point us to areas where further study is needed and has supported management actions that provide additional protection in specific coastal areas,” said NCWRC Eastern Wildlife Diversity Supervisor Hope Sutton. “We hope to continue to contribute to broader conservation goals related to this special little turtle. It will take time and substantial effort, considering the extensive area of its potential habitat here in N.C.”

The data collected from the Terrapin Tally have contributed to new research projects and management decisions regarding diamondback terrapin populations that utilize the Masonboro Island Reserve and other coastal sites.

Training Sessions

*Registration Required*

Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. - noon

Synchronized training sessions offered at multiple locations and virtually.

In-person

Carolina Beach State Park visitor center

Hammocks Beach State Park visitor center

Virtually

Via Zoom

*Attendance at a training session is required to participate*

Go to REGISTRATION for more information on training registration.

Data Collection Sessions

Sessions will take place on the following days and are conducted in 2-hour blocks. Times will vary by site depending on the tide. Volunteers choose the date(s) and number of data collection sessions they will complete.

April 25 – 27

May 10 – 11, 15 – 18

June 12 - 15

The project includes numerous federal, state and local partners spanning the coast from Carteret County to Brunswick County. The 2025 Terrapin Tally sites include Cape Lookout National Seashore, Rachel Carson Reserve, Calico Creek, Hammocks Beach State Park, Lea Hutaff Island, Masonboro Island Reserve, Fort Fisher State Recreation Area, Zeke's Island Reserve, Bald Head Island and Bird Island Reserve.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (DCM), a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve, a program of DCM, protects natural areas for education, research and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.