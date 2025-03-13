Sqquid Launches New Free-Forever Tier, Reduced Pricing for Omnichannel Retailers

Retailers can now instantly sign up, enjoy lower pricing, and start their omnichannel journey free—no technical skills required

We've listened to our users and made our platform easier and more accessible than ever, helping retailers of all sizes effectively manage inventory and scale their business.” — CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sqquid , a leading omnichannel order and inventory management platform, today announced major enhancements aimed at empowering retailers in integrating their sales channels. Key updates include streamlined self-service onboarding, simplified pricing, and an appealing new FREE Starter plan designed for small and emerging retailers.Recognizing the importance of simplicity and transparent costs for growing businesses, Sqquid introduced updated and reduced pricing plans:- Starter Plan: Completely free forever—perfect for small retailers starting their omnichannel journey.- Light Plan: Now just $199/month (previously $279/month), providing exceptional value for midsize businesses.- Medium Plan: Now just $499/month (previously $579/month), providing exceptional value for midsize businesses.- Professional Plan: Now $749/month (new tier), tailored for mid to large retailers needing robust service.- Max Plan: Now just $979/month , providing exceptional value for larger retailers needing advanced features and integrations.- Enterprise plans available upon request, customized to meet the specific demands of high-volume businesses.The enhanced registration process allows immediate access to Sqquid’s full suite of features without the need for technical expertise or IT support. Retailers can quickly set up and effectively manage their omnichannel operations independently.“Our goal is to empower every retailer to succeed in omnichannel commerce,” said Sqquid’s CEO. "We've listened to our users and made our platform easier and more accessible than ever, helping retailers of all sizes effectively manage inventory and scale their business."For more details about Sqquid, please visit https://sqquid.com For specifics on the new pricing tiers , visit https://sqquid.com/pricing About SqquidSqquid is an innovative omnichannel platform dedicated to simplifying order and inventory management. It enables retailers to effortlessly synchronize their sales channels in real-time. With intuitive tools and powerful automation, Sqquid makes it easier for businesses of all sizes to efficiently maximize their online sales potential.

