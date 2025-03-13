Pixalate’s Q4 2024 North America Programmatic Seller Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Rankings: Verve Leads on Mobile in US, Google AdExchange No. 1 on Web in US & Canada; Magnite No. 1 on Roku, Apple TV & Amazon Fire TV in US

According to Pixalate’s data, Verve led in mobile apps SPO in the U.S., while Google Ad Exchange led in Canada; for CTV apps SPO, Verve is No. 1 on Samsung Smart TV in the U.S. In Canada, BeachFront ranked No. 1 on Samsung Smart TV

London, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2024 North America Supply Path Optimization Rankings for Programmatic Ad Sellers in the U.S. and Canada .

This Pixalate report series ranks sell-side platforms (SSPs) across the web, mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) according to their Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Score in key global ad economies. Pixalate’s SPO Score is a Seller Trust Index metric that uses the SupplyChain Object (SCO) to verify the volume of country-level ad impressions where the SSP is identified as an authorized direct ad seller in publishers’ ads.txt or app-ads.txt files.

In addition to the U.S. and Canada reports, Pixalate released SSP SPO rankings for Mexico , Brazil , China , Japan , Singapore , India , the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Israel , Ukraine , Netherlands , and Germany .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 100+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q4 2024 to compile the research in this series.

Web SSP SPO Leaders in North America

Rank United States Canada 1 Google AdExchange (98) Google AdExchange (99) 2 Index Exchange (95) OMS (90) 3 OpenX (90) Raptive (89)

Download the reports to see the entire web SSP SPO leaders across North America, including the unique number of domains’ ads.txt files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

Mobile App SSP SPO Leaders in North America

Rank United States Canada 1 Verve (99) Google AdExchange (98) 2 Google AdExchange (88) Verve (97) 3 ironSource (87) InMobi (90)

Download the reports to view the entire mobile app SSP SPO leader list across North America, including the unique number of apps’ app-ads.txt files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

CTV SSP SPO Leaders in North America

Roku

Rank United States 1 Magnite (99) 2 Index Exchange (87) 3 BeachFront (87)

Amazon Fire TV

Rank United States Canada 1 Magnite (99) Magnite (99) 2 BeachFront (87) Google Ad Exchange (83) 3 Index Exchange (86) PubMatic (79)

Apple TV

Rank United States Canada 1 Magnite (99) Magnite (91) 2 Glewed TV (90) Google Ad Exchange (78) 3 Xandr Monetize (89) Xandr Monetize (73)

Samsung Smart TV

Rank United States Canada 1 Verve (99) BeachFront (92) 2 Magnite (88) Magnite (84) 3 Beachfront (85) PubMatic (70)

Download the reports to view the entire CTV app SSP SPO leader list across North America, including the unique number of apps’ app-ads.txt files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

Download the SSP SPO Rankings:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Rankings for Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) (the ‘reports’), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

