Cottonwoods long-term care moves closer to construction

CANADA, March 13 - From Interior Health: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/media/cottonwoods-long-term-care-moves-closer-construction

People in Kelowna and the syilx Okanagan Nation are one step closer to having a new long-term care home as contracts with the prime consultant and construction manager have been signed for the Cottonwoods Care Centre redevelopment project.

The prime consultant contract has been awarded to Stantec Architecture Ltd. The construction manager contract has been awarded to Bird Construction Group.

“It is so important for seniors to be able to receive quality long-term care close to home. Seeing this groundwork is a major milestone,” said Susie Chant, parliamentary secretary for seniors and long term care. “The Cottonwoods Care Home will ensure that seniors in the central Okanagan can maintain their community and family connections, while benefitting from a brand-new modernized and expanded facility that feels like home.”

Interior Health will construct a new four-storey 234 bed long-term care home on the current Cottonwoods Care Centre site located at 2255 Ethel St. When complete, Cottonwoods Care Centre will increase from 221 to 314 beds as 80 beds from the current Cottonwoods Care Centre will continue to operate.

“Seniors in the Okanagan are one step closer to receiving more options for long-term care,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Our government is making record investments to strengthen healthcare for people in B.C., and expanding and replacing Cottonwoods Care Centre will offer residents compassionate support in a modern, four-storey care home.”

“This new care home will benefit central Okanagan seniors by using a person-centred model of care, in a home-like setting,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “Delivered by well-trained, compassionate and caring nursing and support services staff, people will see the new and expanded site incorporate best practices for infection prevention, privacy and cultural sensitivity.”

The care home will be designed as “households” accommodating 12 or 18 residents in single-bed rooms with private washrooms. The care home will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home-like environment, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors. It will incorporate leading practice design features for people experiencing dementia and include culturally sensitive design elements to serve a diverse population in the community.

There will be community spaces and services for residents, families, visitors and staff, such as art and activity rooms, a hair salon, a sacred space and a 25-space adult day program for people living more independently in the community. As well, a childcare space will be constructed with capacity for 37 children.

“The Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District is thrilled that we are one step closer to breaking ground for a new state-of-the-art care home at Cottonwoods. Long-term care is a vital resource we may all need someday,” said Tom Dyas, chair, Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District. “This project is a significant investment in the well-being of our community members and the dedicated staff who care for them.”

The estimated capital cost of the project is $186.87 million, with $112.12 million provided by the provincial government through Interior Health, and $74.75 million from the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District.

The Cottonwoods redevelopment is a two-phase project. Phase 1 is construction of a new four-storey building, expected to begin in fall 2025 and complete in summer 2027. Once Phase 1 is complete, and the LTC program has moved into the new building, Phase 2 will begin. This includes demolition of one of the existing buildings and construction of the adult day service and childcare space, expected to be complete in spring 2029.

To meet growing demand over the past five years, government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.