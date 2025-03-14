Albany Police Department Partners with ForceMetrics to Improve Emergency Response

New Technology Empowers Officers with Instant Access to Critical Data, Improving Emergency Response and Community Safety

ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Police Department today announces a new partnership with ForceMetrics, the leading AI-powered precision policing platform for first responders, to enhance emergency response and strengthen community safety.Through this collaboration, Albany officers and dispatchers will gain real-time access to critical safety and social needs data during 911 interactions, enabling them to make faster, more informed decisions in real-time while in the field. By integrating ForceMetrics with existing police databases, officers will be able to quickly retrieve key insights that improve situational awareness and response times.“The Albany Police Department is always looking for ways to better serve and protect our community,” said Albany Police Chief Michael J. Persley. “Partnering with ForceMetrics gives our officers real-time insights that help them make faster, smarter decisions when it matters most. This technology is going to streamline how we respond to emergencies and ultimately strengthen the trust between our officers and the people of Albany.”The Albany Police Department joins a growing number of law enforcement agencies nationwide that are adopting AI-driven tools to enhance public safety. ForceMetrics' platform consolidates and analyzes data from multiple sources – such as criminal records, behavioral health services and social support systems – delivering instant, actionable data that officers can access from any device."Albany PD takes a forward-thinking approach to modern policing, and we’re proud to support their commitment to innovation," said Andre McGregor, CEO of ForceMetrics. "By equipping officers with the right data at the right time and in real time, we can help them act faster, de-escalate situations safely and ultimately strengthen relationships within the Albany community.”This partnership highlights Albany PD’s commitment to leveraging technology for smarter, more effective policing. By streamlining data access and improving communication between officers and dispatch, ForceMetrics will help the department respond with greater precision, maximize resources and enhance safety for both officers and the community.For more information, visit www.forcemetrics.com About ForceMetricsForceMetrics is the only proactive precision policing platform for first responders, providing real-time, actionable insights during 911 interactions. By identifying safety and social needs at the initial point of contact, ForceMetrics helps first responders make more informed decisions, leading to safer and more effective responses. ForceMetrics is committed to enhancing officer capabilities and building community trust through data-driven, responsible policing. For more information, visit www.forcemetrics.com

