Terry Cole Nominated to Key Post at the Drug Enforcement Administration

The Department of Justice congratulates Terrance C. “Terry” Cole on his nomination to be the next Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Mr. Cole has a distinguished record with over 28 years in law enforcement, most recently serving as Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Before this post, Mr. Cole served for over 20 years at the DEA, with tours in Oklahoma, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. While at the DEA, Mr. Cole also received several foreign assignments to Colombia, Afghanistan, Mexico, and the Middle East. Before joining the DEA, Mr. Cole served as a Naval Academy Blue and Gold Officer.

Mr. Cole graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and holds certificates in Leadership from the University of Viginia and the University of Notre Dame Mendoza School of Business. Mr. Cole has also pursued continuing education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan Executive School for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

