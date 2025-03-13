$20M to Develop & Improve Parks & Recreation Sites

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20 million will be made available for a new Municipal Parks and Recreation (MPR) Grant Program to fund the development and improvement of municipal parks and recreation sites statewide for the public to enjoy. Funding for this program is provided by the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

“We are helping New Yorkers get outside to explore parks and connect with our outdoor spaces year-round,” Governor Hochul said. “Through this $20 million investment, we are continuing to invest in the state’s social infrastructure to encourage New Yorkers to get off of their cell phones and enjoy the outdoors. By expanding access to recreational opportunities, we are building healthier communities and ensuring every child has the ability to play, learn, and grow in a safe and engaging environment.”

The MPR grant funding is available for the construction of recreational facilities and other improvements to municipally owned recreational sites and parks. Examples include playgrounds, courts, playing fields, and facilities for swimming, biking, boating, picnicking, hiking, fishing, camping or other recreational activities. Program guidelines, including how to apply, will be available beginning March 19, 2025, on the State Parks website. The first round of the MPR will award up to $10 million.

Eligible applicants include counties, cities, towns and villages within New York State that own the property where the proposed project will take place. Grants will primarily fund construction costs. Preconstruction activities, such as developing plans and design specifications, may be included in the project budget, but the grant cannot fund projects that are solely for planning and design without a construction component.

To maximize accessibility to funding, the MPR grant opportunity can fund up to 90 percent of the total eligible project costs, with a matching share requirement of 10 percent. The maximum grant award is $1 million. Grants are administered on a reimbursement basis.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “Ensuring access to affordable recreational opportunities remains a top priority for both Governor Hochul and our agency. Through this new grant program, we are excited to support and enhance participating communities by making it easier to integrate healthy activities into everyday life, while promoting the well-established mental and physical benefits of outdoor and indoor recreation.”

The new MPR grant program complements Governor Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative that was unveiled as part of her 2025 State of the State. This new effort promotes kids’ mental and physical health by continuing to rebuild the state’s social infrastructure and help steer children away from the harms of social media and toward positive activities like youth sports, arts programs, civic engagement, and community building. Unplug and Play includes three grant programs that invest in swimming infrastructure, playground construction and renovation, and the building and renovation of community centers.

New York’s Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act

On Nov. 8, 2022, New York voters overwhelmingly approved the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act. State agencies, local governments, and partners will be able to access funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs. Bond Act funding will support new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution, and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. Progress on implementing funding continues, with New York State awarding approximately $1.25 billion, or 25 percent, of Bond Act funds to date. For more information and to sign up for progress updates, go to the Environmental Bond Act webpage.