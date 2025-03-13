Volunteers Sought to Monitor River Herring Returns on the Exeter River

CONTACT:

Conor O’Donnell: 603-868-1095

March 13, 2025

Durham, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game biologists open the Department’s seven fishways at the beginning of April each year to monitor the annual spring spawning runs of anadromous fish, such as river herring (alewives and blueback herring) and American shad, in six coastal and estuarine river systems along the coast of New Hampshire.

This year, Fish and Game’s Marine Division is seeking volunteers from May through mid-June to help count river herring migrating upstream in the Exeter River. These counts will help Fish and Game to estimate the annual returns of herring.

Volunteers must commit to doing 10-minute visual counts, ideally several times a week. Visual time counts will be conducted 7 days a week, six to nine times a day, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in downtown Exeter. No prior experience is required, and training will be provided prior to monitoring.

The removal of the Great Dam in Exeter improved access for river herring to over 7 miles of potential spawning habitat in the lower Exeter River. Each spring, herring can be seen swimming up the ledges where the old dam once stood, avoiding avian predators such as ospreys, herons, sea gulls, cormorants, and other predators. Monitoring the return of herring is essential for developing management strategies that can help restore anadromous fish to a level of abundance that will enable them to fully utilize their historical spawning habitat.

People interested in learning more or registering for this volunteer opportunity should contact Conor O’Donnell at 603-868-1095, or conor.odonnell@wildlife.nh.gov.