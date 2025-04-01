Fulton Books Announces the Release of Alligator Tales and Lore by Samuel W. Holder, Jr.

Captivating Storytelling Unfolds these Events in Samuel W. Holder, Jr.'s New Book!

NEW ORLEANS, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: Alligator Tales and Lore Author: Samuel W. Holder, Jr.Publisher: Fulton BooksWebsite: FultonBooks.com/books/?book=Alligator-Tales-and-LoreExperience the untamed and unexpected through the eyes of Samuel W. Holder, Jr., a professional ecologist and storyteller, in his latest book, Alligator Tales and Lore. This collection of twelve short stories vividly captures the interactions between alligators and humans in the Greater New Orleans Area, blending humor, tension, and the raw beauty of nature.About the BookThrough richly detailed narratives and insightful conversations, Alligator Tales and Lore takes readers on a journey into the heart of Louisiana’s wetlands. Each story explores the awkward and often stressful encounters between people and alligators. It offers a mix of thrilling adventures and poignant observations. Holder’s literary approach not only entertains but also reflects the attitudes and experiences of those who live alongside these remarkable creatures.With a decade of experience in the Nuisance Alligator Program, Holder’s expertise lends authenticity to his stories, while his humor and creative flair ensure an engaging read. The book also provides subtle educational moments, encouraging readers to reconnect with the natural world—even if the author cheekily suggests ignoring these moments for sheer enjoyment.About the AuthorSamuel W. Holder, Jr. is a retired professional ecologist with a Master’s Degree in Biological Science and 34 years of experience in coastal Louisiana. His work has spanned water quality monitoring, coastal management, and addressing commercial impacts on wetlands. Holder’s technical writings have appeared in professional journals and federal environmental impact statements, while his creative articles have been featured in college publications and a culinary magazine. In Alligator Tales and Lore, Holder uses his creative writing skills to blend personal insights with environmental themes, captivating readers with tales of human encounters with alligators.Other Works by the AuthorHolder has also authored Foraging, a newsletter designed for preppers and other people who are interested in edible wild plants, showcasing his passion for nature and self-sufficiency.Why This Book MattersPeople today have become increasingly estranged from nature, relying on constructed environments that shield them from the wild. Alligator Tales and Lore remind readers of the humor and humanity found in real-world encounters with animals. Holder’s stories highlight the entertaining and sometimes humbling moments that arise when humans face creatures they don’t fully understand.What Inspired the Author“People enjoyed listening to these stories,” says Holder. His motivation to write the book stemmed from his desire to share these adventures with a wider audience, combining his ecological knowledge with a knack for storytelling.Primary MessageHolder’s stories encourage readers to reconnect with the natural world by offering an entertaining yet thought-provoking look at the intricate and balancing dance between humans and wildlife on Nature’s dance floor.We invite you to dive into the unique and enthralling world of Louisiana’s wetlands and discover how nature and people can inspire, challenge, and amuse us all to be more open-minded, observant, curious, and cautious.Alligator Tales and Lore is available now from Fulton Books through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, local bookstores, ReaderHouse, Google Play, and Apple iTunes.

The Spotlight Network On Alligator Tales and Lore by Samuel W Holder Jr.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.