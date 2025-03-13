THE GREATER WASHINGTON URBAN LEAGUE ANNOUNCES HONOREES AND SPEAKERS FOR THEIR ANNUAL WHITNEY M. YOUNG JR. GALA

2025 Whitney M. Young Jr Gala Karine Jean-Pierre, 2025 Whitney M. Young Jr Gala Honoree Congresswoman Maxine Waters, 2025 Whitney M Young Jr Gala Honoree

Gala To Honor Congresswoman Maxine Waters; Karine Jean-Pierre, Former White House Press Secretary; Giant Food; and Will Dawkins, GM of the Washington Wizards

The Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala is a powerful tribute to leadership, service, and the unwavering pursuit of equity” — George Lambert, President Greater Washington Urban League

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) is proud to announce the honorees and speakers for the prestigious annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala: Honoring Those with Courage Under Fire . The Gala takes place on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 6.00 PM EST at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.This year’s Gala honors the visionary leaders driving transformative change and commemorates the Greater Washington Urban League’s legacy of impact and historic milestones. The honorees for the 2025 Whitney M. Young Gala include Karine Jean-Pierre, Former White House Press Secretary who will receive the “Torchbearer in Communications” Award; Will Dawkins, General Manager of the Washington Wizards will be honored with the “Beacon of Grace” Award; Giant Food will receive the “Wings of Hope” Award; and Congresswoman Maxine Waters will receive the “Lioness of Justice” Award.Notable speakers at the Gala include Event Host Jonathan Slocumb, Fireside Chat Host Laura Coates, CNN Chief Legal Analyst & Anchor; Speaker Marc H. Morial, President of National Urban League; and more.“The Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala is a powerful tribute to leadership, service, and the unwavering pursuit of equity,” said Greater Washington Urban League President George Lambert. “This evening, we honor the champions for change who impact our communities. The funds raised tonight will fuel GWUL’s vital programs, strengthening our mission to dismantle systemic inequities and providing individuals with the resources, opportunities, and support they need to thrive.”The Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala is the Greater Washington Urban League’s marquee fundraiser of the year and serves to support GWUL's vital programs and initiatives aimed at addressing systemic inequities and empowering underserved communities. Each year, the Gala celebrates the contributions of leaders who have made a profound impact on the Greater Washington community. They are honored for their work as change-makers and champions for social justice and equality. Highlighting the evening is the recognition of scholarship recipients, embodying GWUL's commitment to education and empowerment. To contribute to the Greater Washington Urban League, visit https://gwul.org Giant Food serves as the presenting sponsor for the 2025 Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala. A partner in numerous critical initiatives, Giant Food’s commitment has significantly advanced GWUL’s mission to elevate the standard of living for African Americans and historically underserved communities in the metropolitan area for over the past decade.About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for event updates and highlights:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueX: @GWUL365Instagram: @GWUL365

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.