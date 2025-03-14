Peerless ETFs Nominated for Two Prestigious Awards at ETF.com Awards

Peerless ETFs - NYSE: WEEL

Peerless ETFs (NYSE: WEEL) is honored to announce its nomination for two distinguished awards, appointed by ETF.com

Peerless Option Income Wheel (NYSE:WEEL)

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best New US Equity ETF – Peerless Option Income WheelBest New ETF Issuer – Peerless ETFsThe Peerless Option Income Wheel (NYSE: WEEL ) is the first-ever ETF designed to provide turnkey access to the widely followed, but capital and time intensive Option Wheel investment strategy.As a patent-pending, actively managed alternative income solution, WEEL seeks to generate current income through a dynamic combination of secured put writing and covered-call writing. The fund aims to deliver equity-like returns over the long term with reduced volatility compared to major equity indexes."We are honored to be recognized by ETF.com for our commitment to innovation in income- focused investing,” commented the team at Peerless. “At Peerless ETFs, our vision is to provide investors with systematic, income-generating strategies that thoughtfully balance risk and return. The nomination for these awards reflects the dedication of our team and reinforces the strong demand for actively managed ETF solutions designed with investor needs at their forefront."The ETF.com Awards celebrate excellence in the ETF industry, recognizing the best products, issuers, and industry leaders. Winners will be announced at the in-person Awards Gala on April 23, 2024, at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City.“The etf.com Awards are our chance to acknowledge the exceptional talent and unwavering dedication that drives the ETF industry forward,” says etf.com CEO Mike Morelli. “This year’s list of nominees is a true testament to the hard work happening within the ever-evolving ETF industry.”For more information about Peerless ETFs and WEEL, visit www.PeerlessETFs.com . More details on the ETF.com Award nominations can be found at ETF.com Nominees 2025.Important Risk DisclosuresInvesting involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that thePeerless Option Income Wheel ETF (WEEL) will achieve its investment objective. The fund’sinvestment strategy involves options trading, which carries additional risks, including thepotential for losses from adverse market movements and the possibility that options positionsmay be exercised at disadvantageous prices. The fund may experience volatility and is notsuitable for all investors.Before investing, carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, andexpenses. This and other important information can be found in the fund’s prospectus, availableat www.PeerlessETFs.com . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.The Advisor for Peerless ETFs is Tidal Financial Group. Peerless ETFs are distributedby Foreside Fund Services. Peerless ETFs and its affiliates are not affiliated with the distributor.

