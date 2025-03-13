Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference returns in 2025 to address critical water issues in the region

This event brings together industry leaders, government officials, researchers, and stakeholders to tackle water challenges critical to energy production.

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference (PBWIEC) returns March 4-6, 2025, at the Bush Convention Center in Midland. Hosted by UTPB’s Shepperd Leadership Institute, this premier event brings together industry leaders, government officials, researchers, and stakeholders to tackle water challenges critical to energy production in the Permian Basin.The Permian Basin is the largest oil-producing region in the United States, but energy production requires substantial water resources. As water scarcity becomes a growing concern, the PBWIEC serves as a critical forum for discussing sustainable water management, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks. Attendees will hear from experts across sectors who will share insights on water recycling, desalination, conservation strategies, and policy developments aimed at balancing the needs of the energy industry and the environment.Water In Energy ConferenceThe University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) plays a key role in the PBWIEC, with students, faculty, and researchers actively contributing to the dialogue. UTPB’s involvement reinforces its commitment to advancing academic-industry partnerships and supporting research initiatives that impact the region. Through the conference, students gain invaluable experience and networking opportunities, helping shape the next generation of energy and environmental leaders."The PBWIEC exemplifies our commitment to addressing real-world challenges by connecting academia and industry," said Monica Tschauner, Executive Director of the Shepperd Leadership Institute. "By hosting this conference, the Shepperd Leadership Institute not only contributes to groundbreaking discussions but also helps shape the next generation of problem-solvers for the Permian Basin and beyond."As the Permian Basin continues to be a critical energy hub, the importance of addressing watermanagement cannot be overstated. The PBWIEC provides a platform for solution-oriented discussions that will have a lasting impact on both energy production and environmental conservation in the region.For more information on the 2025 PBWIEC and registration details, please visit www.waterinenergy.com

