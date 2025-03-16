Arosa Expands to Kansas City, Offering Premier Care Management and In-Home Care Services

Arosa is now offering senior care services in Kansas City

The national leader in integrated care management and in-home caregiving is now serving residents in Kansas and Missouri.

By integrating expert care management with high-quality caregiving, we help families make informed decisions and ensure their loved ones receive compassionate, professional support” — Betsy Welch

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arosa, a national leader in integrated care management and in-home caregiving, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Kansas City, serving both Missouri and Kansas residents.Led by Betsy Welch, a seasoned care professional, Arosa Kansas City will provide expert senior care management and personalized support for aging adults and their families. The new office will help clients navigate aging, healthcare, and long-term care planning, ensuring peace of mind through tailored solutions.Later this spring, Arosa Kansas City will expand its services to include in-home caregiving in Kansas City , offering families a holistic approach to senior care.Compassionate, Personalized Senior Care in Kansas City“We are thrilled to bring Arosa’s unique care model to the Kansas City community,” said Betsy Welch, Area Director of Arosa Kansas City. “By integrating expert care management with high-quality caregiving, we help families make informed decisions and ensure their loved ones receive compassionate, professional support.”Arosa’s Nationwide Commitment to Exceptional Senior CareArosa has earned a nationwide reputation for elevating senior care with a client-centered approach and highly trained care professionals. The Kansas City office is Arosa’s first location in Kansas and Missouri and its 37th location nationwide, joining offices in California, Utah, Nevada, Texas, Illinois, Tennessee, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.Contact Arosa Kansas CityFor more information about Arosa Kansas City’s care management and in-home caregiving services, visit https://arosacare.com/locations/kansas-city or contact Arosa’s media team at marketing@arosacare.com.

