Hylant Announces Key Leadership Promotion as Company Enters 90th Year

Hylant promotes Dan Hylant Jr. to Market President, reinforcing its fourth-generation leadership and commitment to growth as the company marks 90 years.

As we celebrate 90 years in business in 2025, we take pride in our ability to grow leaders from within, and Dan exemplifies the expertise, integrity, and client-first approach that defines our firm.” — Clay Jennings, Great Lakes CEO at Hylant

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant, a leading privately held insurance brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Hylant Jr. to Market President of Hylant’s Indianapolis and Bloomington, Indiana offices, effective March 12. This milestone reflects both Hylant’s commitment to developing leadership from within and the continued dedication of the fourth generation of Hylant family members to the company’s enduring legacy.

As Market President, Dan will drive strategic growth, strengthen client relationships, and enhance Hylant’s presence in the market. His leadership will play a vital role in delivering customized risk management solutions and ensuring the continued success of the firm’s clients.

A fourth-generation Hylant family member, Dan has spent the last nine years of his career deeply immersed in the business, embodying the company’s core values of family, hard work, and respect. He joins nine other fourth-generation family members working at Hylant, reinforcing the company’s unique culture of leadership continuity and long-term vision to remain family-owned.

“Dan’s promotion reflects his dedication to our clients and his passion for Hylant’s mission,” said Clay Jennings, Great Lakes CEO at Hylant. “As we celebrate 90 years in business in 2025, we take pride in our ability to grow leaders from within, and Dan exemplifies the expertise, integrity, and client-first approach that defines our firm.”

Since its founding in 1935, Hylant has remained a privately held business, committed to delivering personalized risk management and insurance solutions to clients across industries. As the company looks ahead to its 90th anniversary, this leadership transition underscores its continued investment in its people and long-term growth strategy.

About Hylant

Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States, offering business insurance, employee benefits, and risk management consulting services. Founded in 1935, Hylant remains family-owned and committed to helping clients protect what matters most. With offices nationwide and global reach, Hylant provides innovative solutions and a client-centric approach to risk management.

For more information about Hylant, visit www.hylant.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.