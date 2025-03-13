“I have the capability to self-soothe” – Georgia’s story

Georgia, who experiences anxiety, depression and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), sheds light on the coping mechanisms she has learnt over the years.

My name is Georgia. I’m 23 years old and I’m autistic. My struggle with mental health has been consistent throughout my life. Being autistic contributes to this, as has being undiagnosed until I was 18.

But this blog doesn’t focus on my ASD. Instead, I want to speak about my journey in the most general way I can, in the hope that anyone who relates to what I have been through, autistic or not, can take something away from what I have written. I want to acknowledge that this is my experience and that it will not apply to everyone, however, this is how I feel I’ve made significant steps in my recovery journey.

From what I can tell from the media and the people around me, when most people look back on their childhood, there is a sense of nostalgia. They miss the excitement and innocence that comes with youth. They miss being at school with their friends every day. I don’t.