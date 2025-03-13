West Virginians in Four Counties Impacted by Flooding May Qualify for Disaster SNAP Benefits

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today announced that West Virginia residents who lived or worked in Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties and were impacted by flooding that occurred on February 15, 2025 - March 16, 2025, may be eligible for Disaster Supplement Nutrition Assistance (D-SNAP) benefits. D-SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food, but cannot be used to buy alcoholic beverages, tobacco, or non-food items.

“We are honored to be able to help support our fellow West Virginians in this time of crisis. Our staff will be available for extended hours to help facilitate applications for this program. Residents who are not normally eligible for SNAP may qualify for D-SNAP due to the differences in this disaster-related program. Things that might make you eligible for D-SNAP include inability to access money in checking or savings accounts, unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or loss/reduction in income as a result of the disaster,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner of DoHS’s Bureau for Family Assistance.

Eligibility will be based on the household’s net income, which is determined by adding available income, cash on hand, and accessible bank accounts, then subtracting unreimbursed disaster-related expenses, like food loss or damage to property. Assets such as homes and automobiles are not included in the net income eligibility determination.

Residents of the 4 identified counties may apply for D-SNAP benefits at the following locations from March 17, 2025, through March 21, 2025.

County Site Location Site Address D-SNAP Hours of Operation Mercer Mercer County DoHS Office 350 Davis Street, Princeton, WV 24740 Monday-Friday 8:30 am-7:00 pm Mingo Mingo County DoHS Office 203 East Third Avenue Williamson, WV 25661 Monday-Friday 8:30 am-7:00 pm McDowell McDowell County DoHS Office 840 Virginia Avenue Welch, WV 24801 Monday-Friday 8:30 am-7:00 pm Wyoming Wyoming County DoHS Office Route 10, Main Street Oceana, WV 24870 Monday-Friday 8:30 am-7:00 pm

Applicants are strongly encouraged to bring the following items:

Photo proof of identity for the head of household, such as a driver’s license or other picture ID;

Documentation of residence or employment in the affected county at the time of disaster;

Verification of all income received since February 5, 2025, and ongoing

Verification of assets such as checking and savings accounts; and

Verification of all disaster-related expenses.

Most benefits will be available within one day of the application. Benefits must be used within 90 days.

Households in the four approved counties receiving ongoing SNAP benefits may be eligible for a one-time disaster supplement to help with recovery. These extra benefits will bring their monthly SNAP amount up to the maximum allowed for their household size. To qualify, households must either request replacement benefits since the disaster or submit a simple form confirming disaster-related expenses. However, households already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit are not eligible for additional funds.

SNAP benefits are 100% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and offer nutrition assistance to eligible low-income individuals and households.